Internet Invitational Competitor May Need to Change Name After Embarrassing Moment

SGK missed that 3-footer putt in Episode 2 of the Internet Invitational and as Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy said, he may have to change his name because of it.

A trash-talking but skilled golfer, SGK stands for Short Game King. He made his name in the YouTube golf space by being a good short-game player. That would include putting, but he missed a couple of key putts — as did his playing partner Roger Steele — both of which led to Team Blue’s loss and elimination from the tournament.

As good as he is, the pot he stirred and the putts he missed will be what he’s remembered for coming out of this year’s series. Up until that point, he was playing really well. The pressure got to him and it was all summarize in one specific exchange.

SGK Wanted To Be Given a Short Putt

Annoyed that his partner had already missed a short putt, SGK had to go back to his cart to get his putter. During his walk to and back from the cart, he was complaining that Grant Horvat and Justin Gaethje weren’t giving him the short putt.

Steele said, “We can’t beg for it,” and Horvat responded, “We’re playing for $4 million.”

It turned out to be the right thing to do to make him putt it, because SGK missed.

WeLikeSports wrote: “Justin Gaethje is turning Grant Horvat into an absolute animal. There are absolutely no hostages being taken at the Internet Invitational as Grant forces Short Game King to make a 3 ft putt after Roger lips out.”

Others Are Responding to SGK Complaining About the Gimmie

Last year’s defending champion Brad Dalke took to social media after the video was posted and responded to the clip.

“One thing I’ve never understood in golf, whether it’s 10 handicaps or in the Ryder Cup… is why anyone ever complains about not being given a putt. If it’s easy enough of a putt to complain about it, then it should be easy enough to go knock in and move on.”

One thing I’ve never understood in golf whether it’s 10 handicaps or in the Ryder Cup… why does anyone ever complain about not being given a putt. If it’s easy enough of a putt to complain about it, then it should be easy enough to go knock in and move on https://t.co/owfb0Waoyl — Brad Dalke (@DalkeKong3) October 30, 2026

Reactions to Short Game King

“Easily the most cringe thing you’ll ever see on a course. You’re playing for millions of dollars; if you can’t tap it in one-handed with your eyes closed, then I’m gonna need to see that every time,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Agreed, it’s like an NBA player getting in position for a layup and then asking if they don’t have to shoot it because they’d probably make it. The entire point is to put the ball in the hole.”

As can often happen when the Internet comes together and chooses a scapegoat, this will stick with SGK for some time. To his credit, he did post an apology to his teammates and said he had to do better for his team and his captain. Called it the most nerves he ever had in his life and said he’ll “take it on the chin.”

SGK was already in the midst of another drama-filled storyline in this year’s series. He had an exchange with Bobby Ray after he triggered the long-drive competitor by asking if he was wearing basketball shoes. It led to Bobby Ray borderline threatening SGK, which forced fans to make Ray the antagonist of episode one.

SGK chirped almost every hole, and after he missed the short putt and essentially begged for it to be given to him, he went from victim to problem in one episode.