Jon Rahm Announces Major Family News After LIV Golf Exit

Two-time major champion Jon Rahm has shared some exciting family news as he prepares for the next chapter of his professional golf career.

Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, have welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Begoña Cahill Rahm. The Spanish golfer announced the birth on Friday, October 16, sharing the happy news with his followers on social media.

The announcement comes after Rahm withdrew from the Spanish Open earlier this month to be with his wife ahead of the birth.

The former world No. 1 had previously discussed the importance of spending time with his family, especially as Kelley approached her due date.

The birth also arrives during a significant transition in Rahm’s professional career. The 31-year-old recently reached a separation agreement with LIV Golf, potentially clearing the way for him to pursue opportunities on other professional tours.

For now, however, Rahm has a much more personal reason to celebrate.

Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill Welcome Their Fourth Child

Rahm confirmed the arrival of his daughter through a social media announcement on Friday.

Rahm and Kelley welcomed Begoña earlier in the week. The golfer expressed gratitude for the arrival of their newest family member, confirming that both Kelley and the baby are doing well.

The couple now has four children: sons Kepa and Eneko, along with daughters Alaia and Begoña.

Kepa was born in April 2021, just days before Rahm competed at the Masters. Eneko followed in August 2022, while Alaia arrived in 2024.

Rahm and Kelley met while attending Arizona State University, where Rahm played golf, and Kelley competed in track and field. They married in December 2019.

This happy announcement comes in the middle of a whirlwind offseason for professional golf.

With LIV Golf struggling massively with player retention and a new direction after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, many fans have questioned the future of Rahm and other key players.

For now, however, Rahm is likely not worried about those conversations.

Family has always been at the forefront for him. He even withdrew from the Spanish Open in Madrid earlier this month as Kelley prepared to give birth. This is an event he has won three times in his career and also one directly connected to his Spanish heritage.

Rahm made it clear that being present for the birth of his fourth child was a priority.

Rahm’s Family Announcement Comes During LIV Golf Departure

While Rahm celebrates the arrival of his daughter, his professional future has definitely been making headlines.

Rahm and LIV Golf recently reached a separation agreement amid the league’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

According to Reuters, the two-time major winner agreed to relinquish claims to more than $100 million in remaining contractual payments as part of the arrangement.

The agreement would release Rahm from his existing obligations and allow him to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

However, the bankruptcy court must still approve it, with a hearing scheduled for November 5.

Rahm has already made clear that he does not intend to participate in the proposed LIV 2.0 structure.

His next scheduled appearance is expected at the Abu Dhabi Championship in November, as the DP World Tour season approaches its conclusion.

Questions remain about whether Rahm could eventually return to the PGA Tour, but no such move has been confirmed.

For now, those professional decisions can wait.

After several weeks dominated by questions about LIV Golf’s future and his own career, Rahm has shared a welcome personal update.

With the arrival of Begoña, Rahm and Kelley now have a family of six as they begin a new chapter together.