Justin Thomas & Wife Jillian Share Personal Moment Amid PGA Tour Offseason

Professional golf demands long hours on the course, frequent travel, and constant preparation for the next tournament. For Justin Thomas, balancing those responsibilities with life away from competition has become an important part of his journey, especially as he spends time with his wife, Jillian Wisniewski, and their young daughter, Molly.

The two-time major champion stays active off the course through business and charity, including his investment in hydration brand LivPur and the Justin Thomas Foundation. He also competes in majors and team events.

As the 2026 season winds down, Thomas is looking ahead to the offseason and another year of competition. Amid professional and family commitments, he makes time to step away from tour demands and enjoy life beyond golf.

Justin Thomas Shares Fall Moments With Wife Jillian and Daughter Molly

Justin Thomas recently gave fans a glimpse into his family life by sharing an Instagram post featuring his wife, Jillian Wisniewski, their daughter, Molly, and friends enjoying the fall season.

Thomas captioned the post, “Life lately enjoying fall time with family and friends,” before adding a playful note about his outfit, “P.s. The boys enjoyed the jorts way more than anticipated… #dadlife.”

The collection included a family photo taken at a church, outdoor moments, and scenes from a golf outing with friends, while another image showed Thomas practicing his swing on the course.

The post offered a look at how the golfer has been spending time away from the competitive schedule, bringing together family activities, friendships, and his continued connection to golf.

Fellow professionals Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris also joined the conversation in the comments with playful reactions, adding to the lighthearted exchange surrounding Thomas’ post.

The family moments come as Thomas continues to balance professional golf with life at home, where he and Jillian are raising their daughter, Molly Grace.

Thomas and Jillian married in November 2022 after meeting through friends in 2016. The golfer has discussed stepping away from competition to focus on family.

The Instagram carousel highlighted everyday life, offering a glimpse of the personal side of a player whose career includes major championships and extensive international travel.

Justin Thomas Prepares for Skins Game and Another TGL Season

Thomas is scheduled to return to the Skins Game on November 27, 2026, joining Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, and Jackson Koivun at Atlantic Fields Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

He missed the previous edition after undergoing a microdiscectomy on November 13, 2025, to address a disc problem that had caused persistent hip pain, before returning to PGA Tour competition in March 2026.

Thomas has not won on the PGA Tour this season, but he recorded two top-10 finishes, including fourth place at the PGA Championship and a tie for eighth at The Players Championship.

After the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, Thomas said he planned to use the offseason to work on his game, writing that he had time to address the round that had hurt his results before returning to the grind.

Thomas is also set for a third TGL season with Atlanta Drive GC, with the league’s new season scheduled to begin on December 27.

For now, Thomas’ latest family post reminds us of the time he spends away from competition as he prepares for his next professional commitments.