YouTube Golf Offers Huge Opportunity for Former LIV Players

LIV Golf is finished. A lawyer told a New Jersey bankruptcy court that the league is winding down operations rather than launching LIV 2.0. The Saudi Public Investment Fund stopped funding LIV after the 2026 season, and a $300 million rescue from BC Partners fell through when too few players signed on. That leaves the league’s stars without a tour.

For some, that means heading to the DP World Tour. For others, the path isn’t clear. The Athletic writes, “The precedent for former LIV golfers is a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour, beginning at the last LIV tournament they played. For Rahm and other players who have announced their intention to leave LIV, it would make them eligible on Aug. 24, 2027.”

With no direct line back to the PGA Tour, how many golfers pivot and focus the next year or two on YouTube golf?

No Obvious Place to Make Real Money For LIV Golfers

Brooks Koepka returned in January through a one-time program. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp says another one isn’t coming. “We are not currently contemplating a returning member program like the one you saw in January,” he said. His message is that players must earn their way back, though he acknowledged he has considerable discretion.

Now that LIV Golf is officially toast, the PGA Tour has a lot of leverage, with names like John Rahm already saying he’s not sure if he’ll be offered the same deal as Koepka, but he would certainly consider it if offered.

The most common path runs through Europe. Defectors faced one-year bans that they could serve on the DP World Tour, where the top 10 in the Race to Dubai currently earn PGA Tour cards. Patrick Reed followed that script, regaining eligibility in August and improving his 2027 status through DP World Tour results. Others may negotiate individually, and the Tour’s 2028 restructuring adds another door. The new two-tier model’s access for DP World Tour performers is still being worked out.

Could Some Players Go the YouTube Route?

For one player, it’s already a stated plan. Bryson DeChambeau said he’d love to grow his YouTube channel three times over, maybe more. He’s already proven the platform is a lucrative business, especially given his high profile as one of golf’s big names.

In April, he called playing only the majors and doing YouTube “incredibly viable.” Others, like Phil Mickelson, have dabbled in YouTube golf, and Rahm recently made a cameo in the Internet Invitational series.

DeChambeau may stick with YouTube. But would it work for anyone else? Most other LIV players lack a comparable audience. For them, YouTube is more of a side hustle than a career, and the DP World Tour is the more realistic fallback. That said, it wouldn’t take long for players to build a following.

Jason Day is big into the space. Min Woo Lee also just started his own channel.

The Bottom Line

The PGA Tour holds the leverage and knows it. Players who want back will serve their time, play in Europe and earn their cards, unless Rolapp decides a star is worth a special deal. Players with a following, DeChambeau above all, have another option.

YouTube, even if it doesn’t become a player’s main source of income would be a great side hustle that would allow golfers a way to make money and pass the time until the PGA Tour invites them back with open arms.