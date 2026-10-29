Multiple Golfers Abruptly Withdraw From Mexico Open Ahead of First Round

The PGA Tour’s FedExCup Fall schedule continues in Mexico this week as players gather for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open. Vidanta Vallarta has hosted the event for five consecutive seasons. As the season nears its conclusion, the competition offers players another chance to improve their standings and earn valuable results.

The 120-player field features several notable names, including Wyndham Clark, defending champion Brian Campbell, Ben Griffin, and Tom Kim. Players will compete for $6 million, with the winner earning $1.08 million and 500 FedExCup points, making every round count as the FedExCup Fall progresses.

Preparations for round one are nearly complete. Players compete for prize money and season-ending opportunities, while the field remains a key focus. At Vidanta Vallarta, new updates reveal an unexpected development.

Multiple Withdrawals Change the Mexico Open Field Before Round One

Aaron Baddeley and C.T. Pan have withdrawn from the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open due to injuries, prompting two replacements ahead of the opening round.

Baddeley withdrew with a hip injury, and Jeremy Paul replaced him. Pan withdrew with a wrist injury, and Adam Hadwin entered the field.

The latest changes follow four earlier withdrawals announced on Sunday, October 25. Sami Valimaki withdrew and was replaced by Tyler Duncan.

Austin Smotherman’s departure brought Will Gordon into the field, while Harry Higgs replaced Seamus Power. Chan Kim entered the tournament after Davis Thompson withdrew.

The PGA Tour’s updates show how several roster changes have reshaped the field before competition begins.

However, the information provided does not specify the reasons for the four earlier withdrawals. Baddeley’s hip injury and Pan’s wrist injury are the only confirmed reasons among these six departures.

With the opening round approaching, the replacements will have an opportunity to compete in a tournament offering significant prize money and FedExCup points.

The changes also create new opportunities for players not originally in the field.

With several places in the field changing hands, attention now turns to the players expected to contend and the opportunities the tournament presents.

Wyndham Clark Leads the Notable Names at Vidanta Vallarta

Wyndham Clark headlines the field alongside defending champion Brian Campbell, Ben Griffin, and Tom Kim.

Clark enters the tournament after a strong 2026 season that has included victories at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the BMW Championship, and the U.S. Open.

Clark will also have a different face on his bag this week. His regular caddie, “Big Wave Dave,” is attending a wedding in Italy, so Clark’s younger brother, Brendan, will caddie for him in Mexico.

Clark has also hoped a strong performance could help his brother cover his upcoming wedding and honeymoon expenses.

The tournament offers a $6 million total purse, with the winner receiving $1.08 million, representing 18% of the prize money.

The champion will also earn 500 FedExCup points, a two-plus-season exemption on the PGA Tour, and a place in the 2027 PGA Championship.

Vidanta Vallarta is hosting the Mexico Open for the fifth consecutive season, although this marks the tournament’s first appearance at the venue during the FedExCup Fall.

The event is the third of four consecutive international tournaments in this part of the schedule.

As the field settles following the withdrawals and replacements, players will look to make the most of their opportunity in Mexico.

The opening round will kick off the latest test of the FedExCup Fall, with prize money, points, and valuable exemptions on the line.