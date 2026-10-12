PGA Tour Star Min Woo Lee Makes Career Announcement Ahead of $4 Million Golf Tournament

PGA Tour star Min Woo Lee has announced a new partnership with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions ahead of his appearance at the DP World India Championship.

Lee and Omaha Productions announced that they are launching the Australian golfer’s official YouTube channel, giving fans a closer look at his life on and off the golf course.

The announcement comes three days before Lee is scheduled to compete at the DP World India Championship, which begins October 15 at Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi, India.

Lee has already established a significant social media presence through Instagram and TikTok. His latest venture will expand his content into longer videos, including golf instruction, behind-the-scenes footage, and personal experiences.

The collaboration will also let fans help decide what content appears on the channel.

Min Woo Lee Announces YouTube Partnership With Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions

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Lee said the partnership will give fans an opportunity to learn more about his personality and interests outside professional golf.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to partner with Omaha Productions to launch my official YouTube channel,” Lee said in the announcement.

“Through this partnership, my aim is to provide fans with the opportunity to see the individual behind the player. Our videos will include golf tips and tricks, but also focus on showing fans more of my life away from the course. I’m excited to open up to golf fans around the world and hope to inspire the next generation of players.”

The channel’s first video launches October 12 and was filmed at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

The introductory video focuses on golf education, with Lee answering questions from fans and fellow golfers while providing instructional advice.

Future content will include rounds with friends, behind-the-scenes moments during tournaments and Lee’s experiences as an Australian golfer living and competing in the United States.

The partnership also marks another expansion into golf for Omaha Productions, the entertainment company founded by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

Peyton Manning Reacts to the PGA Star Joining Omaha Productions

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Manning welcomed Lee to the company’s growing lineup of sports personalities and content creators.

“We are delighted to welcome Min Woo Lee to the Omaha Productions family,” Manning said.

“We’re excited to work with Min Woo to connect with a new audience and continue our mission of creating content that uplifts and unifies. Min Woo’s channel will give fans a chance to connect with and learn from one of the best players and most entertaining personalities in golf. I’ll definitely be tuning in to have Min Woo improve my short game!”

Omaha Productions has increased its involvement in professional golf through several recent projects.

The company produced “T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage,” a Ryder Cup pregame show hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost.

Lee will return to tournament competition later this week when he participates in the DP World India Championship.

The tournament runs October 15-18 at Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi and features a $4 million purse.