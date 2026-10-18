Rory McIlroy Fires Back at Kevin Kisner Over Appearance Fee Claim

Rory McIlroy returned to Delhi Golf Club for the 2026 DP World India Championship alongside several major champions and leading international players. The tournament brought another high-profile field to India, with competitors also chasing valuable Race to Dubai points.

The event carried significance beyond the leaderboard. McIlroy has spoken about golf’s potential to reach new audiences in developing markets. His participation in India also highlighted the DP World Tour’s efforts to expand the sport’s international presence.

However, the championship also sparked a debate about why elite golfers compete in international tournaments and the role financial incentives play in attracting major names.

Rory McIlroy Responds to Kevin Kisner’s $10 Million Appearance Fee Claim

Rory McIlroy pushed back at Kevin Kisner’s claim that financial incentives, rather than a genuine interest in growing golf, motivated his appearance at the DP World India Championship. Kisner made the comments on the “Fore Play Podcast” and suggested McIlroy wanted a $10 million appearance fee.

McIlroy said he hadn’t seen Kisner’s comments until reporters asked him about them. He also questioned why his participation in India had prompted the criticism.

“I didn’t see that. I don’t know why me being in India would make Kis need to comment on that,” McIlroy said, according to “ Mirror Sports US ”.

The six-time major champion then explained that receiving payment and supporting golf’s development were not mutually exclusive.

“Two things can be true at the same time,” McIlroy said. “People can get paid to come and play at a tournament, but at the same time, do it from a place of a genuine interest of trying to bring the sport to another country, a developing country.”

McIlroy also highlighted India’s potential as a market for the sport. He pointed to its large middle class and future growth opportunities.

“It’s a country where the middle class in India is larger than the whole population of the United States. It’s a huge market for golf,” he added.

Kisner, a four-time PGA Tour winner who now works as NBC’s lead golf analyst, questioned McIlroy’s stated motivation.

“He doesn’t want to globally expand in India; he wants to get his $10 million bucks and go play in India,” Kisner said.

He also questioned McIlroy’s decision to play at a course where he could not rely as heavily on his driver. Kisner suggested that players followed prepared talking points when discussing golf’s global growth.

However, the supplied reports have not publicly disclosed the exact amount of McIlroy’s appearance fee. The $10 million figure remains Kisner’s claim, not a confirmed payment.

Rory McIlroy Faces Race to Dubai Challenge After India Finish

McIlroy responded after a difficult week. He finished tied for 42nd at four-under par after closing the championship with a two-over 74.

Eugenio Chacarra won the tournament at 21-under par, securing his third victory of the season. The Spaniard moved above Patrick Reed and McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings.

Reed finished tied for 23rd at eight-under par, while McIlroy finished well behind the leading contenders. Chacarra’s victory strengthened his position, although the season-long title remains undecided.

McIlroy is pursuing an eighth Race to Dubai crown. A victory would match Colin Montgomerie’s record, but the season’s end is approaching.

His next scheduled appearance is the Abu Dhabi Championship, running November 5–8. The tournament marks the start of the DP World Tour’s final playoff stretch before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

McIlroy will need strong performances in the remaining events to close the gap on Chacarra and challenge for the season-long title.

For now, McIlroy has defended his stated interest in expanding golf’s reach beyond established markets.

While Kisner questioned his motivation for playing in India, McIlroy maintained that appearance fees and a genuine commitment to developing the sport can coexist.