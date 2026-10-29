Rory McIlroy Makes Personal Announcement Amid PGA Tour Offseason

Rory McIlroy left India with a new business partner. DP World announced a multi-year partnership with him on Oct. 13, two days before the tournament began.

The deal centers on two personalized fitness and recovery trailers. They will travel with McIlroy across his schedule. Each trailer has strength and cardio equipment, an infrared sauna, a cold plunge and a Hyperice recovery station.

DP World will handle every step of the trailers’ journeys, from collection and customs clearance to storage and delivery.

But his trip to India ended up disappointing. McIlroy tied for 42nd at the DP World India Championship, finishing 17 shots behind winner Eugenio Chacarra of Spain.

He explained his rusty week after the final round.

Rory McIlroy Announces Personal News

McIlroy gave a simple reason for his poor week. He barely played golf before he arrived in Delhi.

“I’m excited to get home and do some practice,” McIlroy said after the final round. “I didn’t really touch a club after Wentworth until I turned up this week.”

Wentworth hosted the BMW PGA Championship, which ended Sept. 20. More than three weeks passed before his first round in India. Since then, he has been enjoying time with wife Erica Stoll and family.

The India result followed a pattern from this summer. After the Open Championship, McIlroy stepped away to spend time with Erica and their daughter, Poppy. He spent time vacationing through Europe.

When he returned at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, his performance took a major hit. After the Tour Championship, McIlroy has leaned into more family time rather than golf. He schedules the fall event in different parts of the world so he and his family can travel together. He is not alone in this.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also focuses on family life rather than golf during this period. But he completely skips golf, whereas McIlroy plays in events.

“I’ll get to go home here for a couple weeks,” McIlroy said. Erica and Poppy did not accompany him to India.

The next two events are in the Middle East. McIlroy plays the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, Nov. 5-8 at Yas Links. The DP World Tour Championship in Dubai closes the season Nov. 12-15.

Both events are going ahead despite the ongoing war in Iran. Despite concern from his peers, McIlroy said in September that he had no worries. It is unclear whether his family will join him for that trip.

Kevin Kisner Questions McIlroy’s Motives

Kevin Kisner also took aim at McIlroy during the week. The four-time PGA Tour winner questioned McIlroy’s reasons for playing in India on the Fore Play podcast.

McIlroy has often said he enjoys playing a global schedule. Kisner rejected that reasoning.

“That is such a dog (expletive) comment,” Kisner said. “But I guess for the right price we could all say that. He doesn’t want to globally expand in India. He wants to get his $10 million and go play in India.”

No one has publicly confirmed that figure. Kisner also suggested that other players received appearance fees for the event. He pointed to McIlroy’s decision to leave his driver out of the bag.

“Rory’s not even hitting a driver this week,” Kisner said. “You think he wants to go play a tournament where he can’t use his number one weapon? So give me a break.”

McIlroy heard about the comments after his final round.

“I didn’t see that. I don’t know why me being in India would make Kis need to comment on it,” McIlroy said.

When asked about the appearance fee claim, McIlroy did not deny the claim.

“How would he know that? Two things can be true at the same time,” he said. “People can get paid to come and play at a tournament but at the same time do it from a place of genuine interest.”