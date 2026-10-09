Surprising Name Makes Good Good Golf Return in Wisconsin

Good Golf offered an unexpected surprise in its latest video. As part of the 50 States in 50 Days series, Sean Walsh made his return and surprised the crew as they made their way through Wisconsin.

For fans who aren’t aware, this was big news, given that Walsh’s future with the company was uncertain.

The boys went out for breakfast, and while they were gone, Walsh snuck into their RV and waited for them to return. The camera crew said they forgot a battery, unbeknownst to the talent, that it was all a setup. Walsh was waiting for them inside.

He got quite the reaction and hugs from everyone, clearly indicating that the regulars were over the moon to see him.

Why Is Sean Walsh’s Return a Big Deal?

Speculation that Sean Walsh had quietly left Good Good Golf grew in recent weeks, but his surprise return in the group’s latest video changes the picture.

Fans and the Scratch Golf channel noticed Walsh wasn’t wearing Good Good apparel in a recent 1v1 with Peter Finch tied to the YGT series. His hat, bag, headcovers, and YouTube thumbnails had also dropped the branding. He had been missing from the main channel for months, including the 50 States in 50 Days series, which fueled talk about the monetization of Good Good Pros, fallout from the Callaway commercial, or a contract ending around its September anniversary. Brad Dalke’s earlier exit only added to the questions.

Now Walsh is back, although it’s not known if he’ll be a regular part of the channel moving forward.

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Walsh Will Be A Guest On The Series For Two Videos

At the very least, the video revealed that Walsh is going to be part of the series for the next two episodes. In the first video (Friday’s drop), the crew ran a Gauntlet against him. As each player took him on, if they lost their respective hole, they were eliminated from the video. Given that Walsh is considered one of the best YouTube golfers in the world, it was a deviation from recent challenges. For those who haven’t seen the video, there are no spoilers here (beyond noting Walsh’s return).

He’ll be traveling with them as they make their next stop on Day 13.

Whether his appearance changes his role with the company remains to be seen, but it’s excellent news that the relationship hasn’t been strained.

Fans React To Walsh’s Return

The fans hit the video hard in the comments section. Walsh first commented on the video, saying, “Good hanging out with the boys again, thanks for having me!” That hints that his return isn’t permanent. That didn’t stop fans from loving his cameo.

“I was worried there for a while,” wrote one fan. “Glad to see ya back in a video; you were sorely missed.” Another wrote, “Yessssss Sean is back with the boys !!!!!!!”

Another added, “Playing Return of the Mack with Sean’s first video back with the main channel is such a good intro!