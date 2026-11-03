Team Scottie vs. Team Rory Set for 2026 Optum Golf Channel Games

Last year, the Optum Golf Channel Games made their debut and brought with it an air of fun times. The competition gave golf fans around the world a chance to watch a unique format. One that featured team games and entertaining competitions not usually seen in the golf world. The event highlighted a different kind of excitement in the sport and offered a glimpse of fan-favorite players in a brand new light.

Golf isn’t typically known for mid-winter competition, but the Optum Golf Channel Games bring some offseason fun to the sport. Held in December in Jupiter, Florida, the made-for-TV event gives some of the game’s biggest stars a chance to compete in a new way.

This year, Scottie Scheffler will return as the face of Team Scottie. He will once again face off against Rory McIlroy, captain of Team Rory.

Team Scottie & Team Rory – Optum Channel Golf Games

Last year, Team Scheffler looked a little different than it does heading into the 2026 competition. Chris Gotterup, Michael Brennan, and young star Jackson Koivun join the team as three new faces. There will, however, still be plenty of expectations from the newcomers as Scottie and his team look to defend their title.

Rory will also see some new additions to his team. Matt Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim will join returning player Haotong Li. They’ll look to take down Team Scottie and claim the top spot in this year’s competition. They aim to stop Scheffler from going on a two-year run.

The games for this year’s event haven’t been announced, but fans can likely expect another round of fun and whimsical challenges. They will likely be similar to what was seen last season, but feature some unexpected twists as well. The competition will receive a primetime television slot on December 16, 2026 , and be played at Trump National Golf Club.

2025 Optum Channel Golf Games

Ahead of the inaugural Golf Channel Games, both Scheffler and McIlroy shared their thoughts on the new event.

McIlroy compared the competition to all-star events in other sports. He explained that the challenges give golf an opportunity to showcase a different side of the game.

“Just the opportunity to showcase our game in a different way. Sort of lean into other sports in a way, like the NFL combine or the 3-pointer contest in basketball or the Home Run Derby in baseball. It’s just a chance to try something new.”

Meanwhile, Scheffler shared how it reminded him of competing as a kid and the fun he had with the challenges.

“I mean, and you name it, chipping contests, 9-hole putting contests, 18-hole putting contests, trying to hit the yellow pole,” he said. “[I]f there was competition to be had growing up, I was challenging somebody, and it was always my favorite when the pros were out there.”

With new players and challenges comes another opportunity to bring a different kind of competition to the golf world. Hopefully, the 2026 Optum Golf Channel Games can build on the success from last year’s debut.