Tiger Woods Reportedly Discussing Marriage With Vanessa Trump Ahead of Potential Golf Comeback

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have reportedly discussed marriage as the 15-time major champion prepares to return to competitive golf in December.

According to Page Six, Woods, 50, and Trump, 48, have grown closer over the past year and are considering their future together.

“They’re very serious about each other and absolutely see a future together,” a source told the outlet. “Marriage is something they’ve talked about, but that doesn’t mean a proposal is necessarily around the corner.”

The relationship update comes as ESPN reports that Woods is expected to compete in the TGL season 3 opener on December 27, marking a potential return to competition following an extended absence.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Reportedly Discussing Their Future Together

“They’ve both been through a lot this past year and have really leaned on each other,” the insider said.

The source added that Trump feels “very safe and supported” in the relationship and described the couple as closer than ever.

Their children have also reportedly developed strong relationships.

“Their families have blended really naturally. Kai [Trump] absolutely adores Woods and Trump gets along great with his kids, too,” the insider said. “They genuinely enjoy spending time together as a family.”

Trump has five children from her previous marriage to Donald Trump Jr., including 19-year-old Kai Trump, who is pursuing a golf career.

Woods shares two children, Sam and Charlie, with his former wife, Elin Nordegren.

The relationship update follows Trump’s announcement that she is cancer-free after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in April 2026.

She shared the news in an October 23 Instagram video posted to Kai’s account.

“And it came back clear, so I’m finally cancer-free,” Trump said while discussing her latest test results.

The video showed mother and daughter embracing after the announcement.

As Heavy.com previously reported, Woods was thrilled by the news after supporting Trump throughout her treatment.

Tiger Woods Expected to Return for TGL Season 3 Opener in December

Woods is also preparing for a possible return to competitive golf.

ESPN reported that the 15-time major winner is expected to play for Jupiter Links Golf Club against Los Angeles Golf Club on December 27.

The match will open the third season of TGL, the indoor golf league Woods co-founded with Rory McIlroy.

Woods hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. He has dealt with several injuries and spent time in rehab in Switzerland following his March 2026 arrest in Florida. He made his first public appearance since the arrest in late June.

In September, he reached a plea agreement that reduced his DUI charge to willful, wanton reckless driving. The agreement included a five-year driving ban.

The golfer reportedly considered returning to the Masters earlier this year, before the March incident.

His participation in December’s TGL opener remains dependent on his physical condition.

Woods Could Play Full TGL Schedule After Limited Season 2 Appearance

Woods made just one appearance during TGL’s second season.

Jupiter Links lost that match 9-2 to Los Angeles Golf Club, with the result securing the SoFi Cup for Los Angeles.

If Woods returns for season 3, his Jupiter Links teammates will include Max Homa, Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia and newly acquired Keith Mitchell.

Former Jupiter Links player Kevin Kisner also indicated that Woods intends to take on a larger role this season.

During an appearance on the “Fore Play” podcast, Kisner said Woods is planning to play a full TGL schedule.