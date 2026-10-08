Tony Romo Hit With Unexpected Golf Setback on Same Day as CBS Exit

Tony Romo’s career has entered a period of major change after nearly two decades in professional football and broadcasting. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback built a successful 13-year NFL career before becoming CBS Sports’ lead NFL color analyst.

Romo also has maintained a serious interest in golf throughout his life. The 46-year-old has competed in several qualifying events while trying to earn playing opportunities on the Korn Ferry Tour. His golf ambitions have added another dimension to his life after football.

The latest developments came on October 2, when Romo’s future took another turn. His broadcasting career officially changed course that day, while his golf schedule also produced an unexpected result.

Tony Romo Disqualified After Scorecard Mistake

Tony Romo was disqualified from a Korn Ferry pre-qualifier after signing for lower scores than he actually made on two holes. According to “GOLF,” Romo signed for a 4 on the 16th and 17th holes, while a playing partner and a South Central PGA official had him making 5s.

Brandon Rice served as Romo’s scoring marker during the final round. Rice later told Ryan French of “Monday Q Info” that he had Romo making a 5 on the 16th hole. A South Central PGA pro who monitored the group also recalled Romo making 5s on the two holes.

Rob Keller, the rules official overseeing the event, investigated the scorecard. He interviewed Romo’s playing partners before speaking with the former quarterback.

Keller told “GOLF” that Romo accepted the ruling and was “very complimentary” about the tournament and how it was handled.

The Rules of Golf require disqualification when a player signs for a score lower than the actual score. Romo’s group had also received a slow-play warning, which Keller said contributed to a rushed scoring process.

Importantly, the mistake did not involve an allegation of intentional wrongdoing. Romo accepted responsibility for failing to check the card carefully. He also would not have advanced even with the score he originally signed for.

Tony Romo and CBS Officially Part Ways

The golf setback came on the same day Tony Romo and CBS officially ended their nine-year relationship. Romo had become one of the network’s most recognizable NFL analysts after joining CBS in 2017.

In 2020, Romo signed a 10-year, $180 million contract extension with CBS. The agreement was set to run through 2030, but the two sides reached a settlement that ended the relationship early.

Romo is expected to receive a large portion of the money remaining on his contract.

Romo addressed the split in a statement to the “New York Post.”

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years,” Romo said. “I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life – with a desire to win and be the best that I can be.”

Romo also said he plans to step away for some time.

“I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity,” he said.

That statement leaves the door open for Romo to pursue another opportunity in broadcasting or elsewhere. It does not indicate that he has permanently retired from the profession.

Tony Romo’s July DUI Arrest and Its Fallout

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Another major development in Romo’s year came from his July arrest in Wisconsin. Romo was arrested outside Milwaukee after being accused of unsafe passing on the right, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possessing open intoxicants.

The arrest came after Romo competed in the Wisconsin State Amateur golf tournament. His legal situation later resulted in a plea agreement.

Romo acknowledged an “over-reliance” on alcohol as part of that agreement. The professional consequences eventually reached his broadcasting career, with CBS and Romo ending their relationship on October 2.

His golf ambitions have continued alongside those developments. Before the disqualification, Romo had posted rounds of 76 and 75 at the Club at Forest Ridge in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He followed those with what appeared to be a 74 before the scorecard issue changed the result to a disqualification.

Romo now faces an uncertain period professionally. He plans to take time away, focus on his health and family, and consider what comes next.