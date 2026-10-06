Phil Mickelson Has the Perfect Platform To Address Recent Personal News

Phil Mickelson’s recent troubles may impact more than his playing career. Following a turbulent stretch of tough news and allegations, the public eye now heavily focused on his career, could offer an update on one of his more unexpected ventures — his YouTube channel.

TMZ Sports reported that the six-time major champion voluntarily entered a treatment facility and has since completed his stay. According to a representative, “Phil was seeking treatment for family trauma and addiction.” The news comes after months of uncertainty, during which Mickelson played competitive golf just once in 2026. His team repeatedly pointed to a private family health matter as the reason for his absence — even as separate reports surfaced alleging misconduct, some of which his representative has disputed.

Mickelson has also previously been open about gambling addiction, saying in 2023 that it had crossed from moderation into something requiring professional help.

What Does Mickelson’s YouTube Channel Have To Do With His Situation?

That same silence has extended to his YouTube presence. Mickelson leaned into content creation in recent years, building a channel around behind-the-scenes golf content and his larger-than-life personality — a venture that, for a while, looked like it could become a real second act for him. But the channel has gone completely dark, with no uploads in nearly eight months.

Does that mean he’s abandoned the platform?

If it does, that might be a mistake.

With treatment now behind him, the real question is whether Mickelson feels ready to step back in front of a camera — and whether an audience is still waiting for him if he does. The YouTube community is very receptive to comeback stories. If he’s going to tell his story and bounce back, YouTube might be the place to do it.

Mickelson Might Want To Prioritize YouTube

Given all the issues with LIV Golf and with how stingy the PGA can be, YouTube would offer Mickelson an unfiltered platform to reach an audience eager to hear him out.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, speaking on the We Need a Fourth Podcast, suggested the reception would likely be forgiving. “I think we’re in a pretty forgiving world,” Chamblee said. “He’s obviously got his demons that he fights, and I wouldn’t wish them on anybody, but he’s not alone in fighting demons.”

Chamblee went as far as to argue that had, Mickelson not been a driving force behind the creation of LIV Golf, he “would have been Arnold Palmer reincarnated”. He pointed to the Ryder Cup captaincies, broadcast opportunities, and ambassador-level status he might have otherwise commanded.

As for what a comeback might look like, Chamblee laid out a simple approach: ownership. “I think if he came back and said, ‘Look, I’ve made mistakes, I’ve tried to deal with them, sorry for the damage I’ve caused’… I think everyone would put their arms around him and go, ‘Welcome back.'”

Where better to do that than YouTube?

Mickelson’s YouTube channel — quiet for the better part of a year — may be exactly where it lands first, and exactly where fans will be watching to see if he’s ready to return.