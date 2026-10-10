Maple Leafs Goalie Gets Honest Message After Blowing 3-0 Lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost a close, tight battle against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, blowing a 3-0 first-period lead. Despite the loss, Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky had his strongest outing of the season, getting Toronto into the extra frame.

With the loss, the Maple Leafs’ record falls to 2-2-1 during the team’s first road game of the season. Bobrovsky turned aside 40 of the 43 shots he faced in the shootout loss. The Russian netminder will need to wait until Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche for the opportunity to earn his first win with his new club.

Following the contest on Thursday, Hiller backed his Vezina-winning goalie, saying the team needs to put forth a better effort in front of the 37-year-old.