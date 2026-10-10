Maple Leafs Announce Major Player Absence Ahead of Avalanche Showdown

The Toronto Maple Leafs revealed that forward John Tavares will be unavailable on Saturday as the Maple Leafs gear up to face their toughest test of the season against the Colorado Avalanche.

Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller told Travelling Reports that Tavares had headed back to Toronto as the Tavares family welcomed their newest son, Tucker, into the world. “John is a proud father again. Great news there. Tucker Tavares, a 10-pounder. We’ve got ourselves a power forward on the way.” Hiller told reporters.

Hiller also mentioned that the team had been made aware that the birth of their child could be during the road trip, and they are not sure when Tavares could return to the lineup. “Yeah, we’ve been aware. It could’ve been any day, but he came out and wanted to play with his team, and then headed back. I don’t know exactly. We’ll see how things go at home. I wouldn’t expect him to play tomorrow.”

Maple Leafs Call Up Miles Wood in Tavares Absence

Miles Wood was called up from the Toronto Marlies in replacement of Tavares; however, whether or not he will join the Maple Leafs lineup remains unclear. With Zack MacEwen also on the Maple Leafs roster in Colorado, the roster decision likely won’t be one that reporters will know until puck drop. The Maple Leafs acquired Wood as part of the Kirill Marchenko, Matthew Knies blockbuster just one day prior to opening night.

Tavares has centred the Maple Leafs’ second line alongside Gavin McKenna and William Nylander. Easton Cowan has also gotten a shot in the top six throughout the early portion of the season, while Nylander has also played on Toronto’s top line with Auston Matthews. During the Maple Leafs practice on Friday, Nick Paul stepped up in Tavares’ role, playing with Nylander and Cowan. The Maple Leafs’ top line remained the same, while McKenna played alongside Colton Sissons and Bo Groulx.

Hiller spoke on Paul and why he is being granted the responsibility of centring the Maple Leafs’ second line on Saturday.

Nick Paul Moved Up To Second Line

“First of all, the luxury of being able to have extra centers, or centers who can slide in. Pauly and Sis have been on the same line. We lose John, and we have him able to slide in.”

“One, I’m just thankful for the depth we have at the center position. Two, I think Paul has played really well this year. We’ve really liked him together with Sissons, whether it’s been McKenna or Cowan. They’ve been solid defensively and have been a dangerous offensive line.”

Tavares’ household will appear to be busier than usual, as the 36-year-old is hosting McKenna throughout his rookie season in the NHL. The veteran has fully embraced a leadership role with the Maple Leafs over the course of the past few seasons, and will look to continue as the Maple Leafs try to get back into the postseason picture, after failing to do so for the first time in a decade during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Maple Leafs are set to wrap up their road trip on Tuesday against the Utah Mammoth; whether or not Tavares will return to the Maple Leafs lineup will remain unknown, with his focus firmly on his family.