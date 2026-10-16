Maple Leafs Goaltender Sends Message After Another Blown Lead

For the fourth time this season, the Maple Leafs have surrendered four-plus goals; this time, it came at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres.

The Maple Leafs headed into the locker room with a two-goal lead and seemingly in control. Toronto had played a strong contest to that point, being the better team in almost every area of the ice. However, the third period was a tale of two different teams; they came out flat and let the Sabres bring the game to them. As a result, the Sabres tied the game late in the third period and won the game off an Owen Power wrist shot in overtime.

Maple Leafs Blow Multi-Goal Lead

Sergei Bobrovsky made his fourth start of the season on Thursday. The Russian netminder turned away 29 of 34 shots he faced. The Maple Leafs let their lead slip away after giving up 11 shots in the final frame. Bobrovsky spoke postgame on the Maple Leafs’ blown lead and believes this can serve as a learning moment for this group.

“You either win or you have a lesson to learn to get better. I think it’s a good lesson. I think we gave up a lot of chances 5-on-5, and I think it can be cleaned up,” Bobrovsky said while speaking to the media postgame. “As we learn, those mistakes can be fixed, and then we move on. We have a really good team here.”

Through Bobrovsky’s first four starts of the season, he has a record of 1-2-1 with a goals-against average of 3.34 and a save percentage of .896. Heading into the season, you would have hoped the 38-year-old would have better stats, but that does not accurately state how he has been playing. The Maple Leafs have constantly given up grade-A chances while he has been in the net, and oftentimes have given up odd-man rushes which have translated into goals.

Bobrovsky also spoke about how he is adjusting to the Maple Leafs organization after spending the previous seven seasons with the Florida Panthers

“I don’t think it’s that big. I’m just taking it one moment at a time. I’m just trying to deal with what I face,” Bobrovsky stated. “I’m trying to give them the best chance to win. Sometimes it’s on nights when you face 40 shots; sometimes it’s 15, so it’s all different.”

Maple Leafs Defensive Struggles Early in Season

Toronto’s head coach Jim Hiller, speaking to the media after the loss, talked about their defensive struggles and how they can improve moving forward.