Marion Local, Minster Make MAC Centerpiece of Ohio HS Football Playoffs

The Midwest Athletic Conference isn’t filled with big schools. But the MAC is loaded with athletic programs that the rest of the state watches.

High school football fans all over Ohio check in each Friday night to see what schools like Marion Local, Minster and Coldwater did. The tradition in the MAC is unmatched. And when the OHSAA playoffs roll around, the intensity ratchets up even another notch.

A lot of times, the only thing that can stop one MAC team in the playoffs is another MAC team — take last year, when St. Henry knocked out Marion Local to end one of the longest winning streaks in high school football history.

This year, Marion Local is trying to prove that the Flyers can get back up again after being knocked down — and it doesn’t hurt that they’re still in Division VII now, with St. Henry up in D-VI.

Regardless, a football Friday night in Ohio is, in many ways, captured in its essence by the MAC.

And the results from Nov. 6 ensure that one of the best games in the state on Nov. 13 will be MAC vs. MAC, Marion Local against Minster.

Marion Local Score

Marion Local left no doubt on Friday night.

After a bye in the first round of the playoffs, they beat Fort Loramie by a 49-0 score.

That advances the boys from Maria Stein into the Region 28 semifinals.

Minster Score

Minster also made quick work of things in their opening playoff game after the oddity of playing Fort Recovery in Week 10 and then doing it again after Minster’s bye.

The Wildcats won 21-0 to close the regular season, but they surged to a 49-7 win on this Friday night.

It’ll be Minster heading to Maria Stein to play Marion Local next week.

During the regular season, Marion Local won their meeting 28-7.

Other MAC Scores

St. Henry won 49-14 over Tri-Village on Friday night.

Versailles cruised to a 35-10 win over Cincinnati College Prep.

Fittingly, that matches up St. Henry and Versailles in the next round. The Redskins won way back in Week 3, 34-21.

Coldwater won 35-13 over Triway to set up a clash with 1-seed Pemberville Eastwood in Division V Region 18.

New Bremen also advanced, winning 27-12 over Ansonia.

Not a bad night in the MAC. On the gridiron, they usually aren’t.

More Ohio HS Football

Read about Massillon’s win over Columbus DeSales, which featured Ryan Day’s son RJ as its starting quarterback.