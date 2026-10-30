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New York Yankees Release 5 Players From Organization After World Series

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Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 05: Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, looks on before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The 2026 MLB season has officially concluded with the Milwaukee Brewers capturing their first-ever World Series title.

Now, for all 30 MLB teams, the offseason is now, and we’ve already seen a lot of roster transactions take place across the league.

For the New York Yankees, 10 of their *former* players are now free agents.

In another string of moves made by the Yankees’ front office, five players have been released from the organization.

More MLB on Heavy: 2-Year Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Suddenly Elects to Become MLB Free Agent

Yankees Release 5 Players from Organization

Aaron Judge Press Conference
GettyBRONX, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) 

According to the MiLB.com transactions tracker, the Yankees have released 5 players from their lower affiliate team, the DSL NYY Bombers. Here are the transactions posted:

“DSL NYY Bombers released RHP Jhon Castro.”

“DSL NYY Bombers released RHP Carlos Hampshire.”

“DSL NYY Bombers released RHP Mauricio Vargas.”

“DSL NYY Yankees released RHP Cesar Vivanco.”

“DSL NYY Yankees released RHP Emanuel Vargas.”

A lot of the players have very limited professional experience playing affiliated baseball, but most of the names are also very young, and will likely get a shot elsewhere in some capacity, if not with the Yankees organization.

All of the releases happened on Thursday, October 29.

Unaware of what the DSL is? It’s the “Dominican Summer League, which is a rookie-level minor league baseball team in the DSLaffiliated with the New York Yankees. They play in the Boca Chica South / Southeast division alongside their sibling squad, the DSL NYY Yankees.”

More MLB on Heavy: MLB TRADE: Boston Red Sox Deal 25-Year-Old Infielder to Tigers

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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