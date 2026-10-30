New York Yankees Release 5 Players From Organization After World Series

The 2026 MLB season has officially concluded with the Milwaukee Brewers capturing their first-ever World Series title.

Now, for all 30 MLB teams, the offseason is now, and we’ve already seen a lot of roster transactions take place across the league.

For the New York Yankees, 10 of their *former* players are now free agents.

In another string of moves made by the Yankees’ front office, five players have been released from the organization.

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Yankees Release 5 Players from Organization

According to the MiLB.com transactions tracker, the Yankees have released 5 players from their lower affiliate team, the DSL NYY Bombers. Here are the transactions posted:

“DSL NYY Bombers released RHP Jhon Castro.”

“DSL NYY Bombers released RHP Carlos Hampshire.”

“DSL NYY Bombers released RHP Mauricio Vargas.”

“DSL NYY Yankees released RHP Cesar Vivanco.”

“DSL NYY Yankees released RHP Emanuel Vargas.”

A lot of the players have very limited professional experience playing affiliated baseball, but most of the names are also very young, and will likely get a shot elsewhere in some capacity, if not with the Yankees organization.

All of the releases happened on Thursday, October 29.

Unaware of what the DSL is? It’s the “Dominican Summer League, which is a rookie-level minor league baseball team in the DSLaffiliated with the New York Yankees . They play in the Boca Chica South / Southeast division alongside their sibling squad, the DSL NYY Yankees.”

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