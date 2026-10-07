Braves Get Encouraging Ronald Acuña Jr. Update Before Game 4

The Atlanta Braves are getting a potentially major boost heading into a must-win Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braves manager Walt Weiss gave an encouraging update on star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. before Wednesday’s game, indicating there was a good chance Acuña would be back in right field.

When asked whether Acuña would play right field, Weiss told reporters, “He’s running around outside right now. I have a pretty good feeling that he’s gonna be in right field. That’s a likely scenario.”

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Acuña was later officially listed as Atlanta’s starting right fielder for Game 4, according to ESPN.

That marks a notable shift after there was uncertainty surrounding Acuña’s availability in the field because of right knee soreness. The Braves have been closely monitoring Acuña’s status as they try to keep their season alive against the Dodgers.

Acuña remains one of the most important players in Atlanta’s lineup, and getting him back in right field is a significant development heading into one of the team’s biggest games of the season. It allows for more flexibility in the lineup, opening up the DH role.

Braves Receive Encouraging Ronald Acuña Jr. Update

The Braves enter Wednesday needing a win to keep their World Series hopes alive.

Weiss’ update proved accurate, with Acuña officially returning to right field.

That is especially important considering how much the Braves rely on Acuña’s presence both offensively and defensively. Even when he is not at full strength, he changes the way opposing teams pitch and defend.

It hasn’t been a banner postseason for Acuña to this point. He is batting just .143 with no extra-base hits through six playoff games. Still, the Braves star slugger has shown in the past that he can change a game at any moment.

Acuña did not play in the field during Game 3, instead taking the DH spot as he dealt with right knee soreness. This update from Weiss is a potentially encouraging development about the health of the Braves star.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Could Be Huge for Braves in Elimination Game

With the Braves’ season hanging in the balance, they will take any positive developments they can get.

The Braves dropped the first two games of the series in Los Angeles before finally breaking through with a Game 3 win at Truist Park. That victory gave Atlanta new life, and now the team appears to be inching closer to a fuller version of its lineup.

Acuña returning to right field should give the Braves more flexibility in their lineup as well as a potential difference maker on defense. The Braves’ confidence to put him in the field could also be seen as a good sign for his health overall.

As mentioned, Acuña has been in a slump this postseason. Improvement of his health to any degree can only be seen as a positive for the team and fans alike.

What’s Next for the Braves

For the Braves, the task ahead is simple. Win at all costs or else their season ends.

Acuña being in right field is a positive development for the team, but it doesn’t change the dire circumstances Atlanta finds itself in. Weiss and the Braves will certainly hope that a healthier Acuña can make a key impact in Game 4.