Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Dodgers Game 3

Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Truist Park.

The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-3 on Saturday. The Braves won the second game 3-2 on Sunday.

Ahead of Game 3, the Braves announced a sudden change involving Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Dodgers Game 3

Originally, Acuña was going to bat second and play right field tonight.

However, he is no longer playing right field. Instead, he will serve as Atlanta’s designated hitter due to a sore knee.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X: Acuna’s knee has been sore since he slid during Sunday’s game. So, they will use him at DH tonight. Lane Thomas will now be in right and Sean Murphy is no longer in the lineup.

Acuna's knee has been sore since he slid during Sunday's game. So, they will use him at DH tonight. Lane Thomas will now be in right and Sean Murphy is no longer in the lineup. https://t.co/koRd2fgwDU — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 6, 2026

Here is the Braves’ full lineup for today:

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup:

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

Left-hander Chris Sale is slated to start for the Braves tonight.

During the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sale allowed three earned runs and struck out 12 over 7 2/3 innings across two appearances.

He went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in the regular season.

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Pitcher

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his first start of the 2026 playoffs on Tuesday.

He went 14-9 with a 2.53 ERA and 182 strikeouts in the regular season.