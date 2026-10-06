Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Dodgers Game 3

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at Truist Park.

The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-3 on Saturday. The Braves won the second game 3-2 on Sunday.

Ahead of Game 3, the Braves announced a sudden change involving Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ronald Acuña Jr. Change Before Dodgers Game 3

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to game one of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Originally, Acuña was going to bat second and play right field tonight.

However, he is no longer playing right field. Instead, he will serve as Atlanta’s designated hitter due to a sore knee.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X: Acuna’s knee has been sore since he slid during Sunday’s game. So, they will use him at DH tonight. Lane Thomas will now be in right and Sean Murphy is no longer in the lineup.

Here is the Braves’ full lineup for today:

  1. Drake Baldwin C
  2. Ronald Acuña DH
  3. Matt Olson 1B
  4. Ozzie Albies 2B
  5. Michael Harris II CF
  6. Mauricio Dubón LF
  7. Lane Thomas RF
  8. Austin Riley 3B
  9. Ha-Seong Kim SS

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Here is the Dodgers’ lineup:

  1. Mookie Betts SS
  2. Freddie Freeman 1B
  3. Teoscar Hernandez LF
  4. Will Smith C
  5. Shohei Ohtani DH
  6. Miguel Rojas 2B
  7. Andy Pages CF
  8. Kyle Tucker RF
  9. Enrique Hernandez 3B

Atlanta Braves Starting Pitcher

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves runs to the mound during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Left-hander Chris Sale is slated to start for the Braves tonight.

During the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sale allowed three earned runs and struck out 12 over 7 2/3 innings across two appearances.

He went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in the regular season.

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Pitcher

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his first start of the 2026 playoffs on Tuesday.

He went 14-9 with a 2.53 ERA and 182 strikeouts in the regular season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Dodgers Game 3

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x