ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Left-hander Chris Sale is slated to start for the Braves tonight.
During the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sale allowed three earned runs and struck out 12 over 7 2/3 innings across two appearances.
He went 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA and 200 strikeouts in the regular season.
Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Pitcher
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make his first start of the 2026 playoffs on Tuesday.
He went 14-9 with a 2.53 ERA and 182 strikeouts in the regular season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves announced news involving Ronald Acuña Jr. before Game 3 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. News Before Dodgers Game 3