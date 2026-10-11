Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach News After Elimination

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won three of four games against the Braves en route to advancing to the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

After the Braves were eliminated from the playoffs, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with the media.

During the media session, Anthopoulos provided updates on right-handers Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach.

Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach Updates After Elimination From Playoffs

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X:

Highlights from this morning’s media session with Alex Anthopoulos: 1) Strider and Schwellenbach may return next year, but neither can be counted on to be a regular rotation member over 162 games 2) Like this year, Fuentes will come to camp as a starter. His role will be influenced by the team’s needs. Threw approx 80 IP (w/ playoffs) this year. May not want to push him beyond 130 IP if he starts next year. 3) Still hasn’t talked to Walt Weiss about the coaching staff 4) Will have internal discussions regarding the Jurickson Profar should be brought back for year three of a three-year deal that has included two PED suspensions. 5) Tried to sign Raisel Iglesias before he hit the free agent market last year. May try to do the same with Mahle and a couple other FAs this year.

Looking at Spencer Strider’s Season

Strider began the season on the IL with an oblique injury.

He returned from the IL in early May.

After just eight starts, Strider landed on the IL again with a right elbow injury.

Strider posted a 5.31 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 39 innings this year.

Looking at Spencer Schwellenbach

Schwellenbach missed the entire season after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his right elbow.

The right-hander made just 17 starts in 2025 and 21 in 2024, his rookie season.

Throughout his MLB career, Schwellenbach sports a 3.23 ERA with 235 strikeouts over 234 1/3 innings.