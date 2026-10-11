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Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach News After Elimination

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Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won three of four games against the Braves en route to advancing to the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a strike out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After the Braves were eliminated from the playoffs, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with the media.

During the media session, Anthopoulos provided updates on right-handers Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach.

Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach Updates After Elimination From Playoffs

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X:

Highlights from this morning’s media session with Alex Anthopoulos: 1) Strider and Schwellenbach may return next year, but neither can be counted on to be a regular rotation member over 162 games 2) Like this year, Fuentes will come to camp as a starter. His role will be influenced by the team’s needs. Threw approx 80 IP (w/ playoffs) this year. May not want to push him beyond 130 IP if he starts next year. 3) Still hasn’t talked to Walt Weiss about the coaching staff 4) Will have internal discussions regarding the Jurickson Profar should be brought back for year three of a three-year deal that has included two PED suspensions. 5) Tried to sign Raisel Iglesias before he hit the free agent market last year. May try to do the same with Mahle and a couple other FAs this year.

Looking at Spencer Strider’s Season

Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 15: Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Strider began the season on the IL with an oblique injury.

He returned from the IL in early May.

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field after being removed from the game during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

After just eight starts, Strider landed on the IL again with a right elbow injury.

Strider posted a 5.31 ERA with 46 strikeouts over 39 innings this year.

Looking at Spencer Schwellenbach

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 28: Spencer Schwellenbach #56 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Truist Park on June 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

Schwellenbach missed the entire season after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his right elbow.

The right-hander made just 17 starts in 2025 and 21 in 2024, his rookie season.

Throughout his MLB career, Schwellenbach sports a 3.23 ERA with 235 strikeouts over 234 1/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach News After Elimination

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