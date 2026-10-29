Atlanta Braves’ $20 Million Mistake Finally a Free Agent

Flashback to about a year ago at this time of the calendar year, the Atlanta Braves made a bad mistake by signing shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million contract.

While the actual contract itself didn’t really affect the Braves on the diamond, as Atlanta finished the season with 94 wins and an NL East crown, it was still a big mistake to give Kim a $20 million AAV.

Yes, hindsight is 20/20, and entering the 2026 season, Atlanta desperately needed a shortstop, but somehow, their desperation for a shortstop might be even more dire after the horrid campaign Ha-Seong Kim had in 2026.

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Ha-Seong Kim Finally Hits Free Agency

It’s very unlikely that Ha-Seong Kim will be back with the Braves, but as of Thursday, October 29, Kim is set to hit free agency, and all 30 MLB teams will get a crack at signing him soon.

Now, how long it takes for Kim to be signed, and whether his deal is a minor-league one, is a different question.

But the Braves should be glad that Kim is now off their hands.

In 2026, Ha-Seong Kim batted .116 over 129 at-bats. He did not hit a home run, recorded just 2 XBH, and posted an OPS+ of 2. His bWAR was -0.8 over 51 games played.

There’s a chance that Kim’s struggles were linked to battling some injuries, but there was a long stretch of time when Kim was just downright unplayable.

So, the only way to tell if the 2026 season was a fluke or not is to compare his most recent campaign to his overall career statistics.

Kim wrapped up his sixth year in MLB, and across 639 total games, Kim has batted .234 with 52 home runs, 226 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 91, so there’s definitely an argument to be made that Kim just endured a career-worst season, and that his poor level of production will likely not be replicated.

However, after dedicating $20 million to him for posting those pretty ugly stats, Atlanta would be more than happy letting him walk out the door and give another MLB club a chance to take a flyer on Kim.

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