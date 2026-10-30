Braves-Royals Trade Pitch Dumps Ronald Acuña Jr. for $51 Million All-Star Starter

Now that the 2026 MLB season has officially concluded, hot stove season is right around the corner, and there’s been no shortage of rumors circulating across the league.

One pertinent rumor about the Atlanta Braves is the idea of trading Ronald Acuña Jr. Atlanta just picked up Ronald’s contract for the 2027 season, but that doesn’t shield him from a trade, and with an apparent rift between him, the Braves organization, and the fans, it makes some sense to move on from Acuña Jr. this offseason before he hits free agency after the 2027 campaign.

And if the Braves were to dump Ronald Acuña Jr. in a trade, the Kansas City Royals could be a potential suitor, and in return, Atlanta could ask for All-Star starter Michael Wacha.

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Recent Rumor Suggests Ronald Acuña Jr. as Trade Target for Royals

In a recent trade rumors piece for FanSided.com, MLB writer Chris Landers suggests the Kansas City Royals acquire Ronald Acuña Jr. in a trade this offseason:

“Overly ambitious? Perhaps. But you can’t deny that Acuña Jr. would be an ideal fit for a Royals team that’s been trying to add more offense to its outfield for years now. Plus, with just two reasonable team options remaining, Kansas City wouldn’t even be on the hook for a new contract that will take an injury-prone player well into his 30s. If the Braves are willing to listen on their star outfielder — and all indications suggest they won’t hang up the phone, at the very least — JJ Picollo needs to be all over this.”

To take it one step further after Landers’ prediction, the Braves could ask the Royals for Michael Wacha in exchange.

A player-swap deal between the Royals and Braves including Wacha and Acuña Jr. would be a deal of pretty equal financial value. Wacha is tied to a 3-year, $51 million contract, which is set to expire after the 2027 season (with a 2028 team option).

If, as Landers notes, the Braves are at least going to field offers for Acuña Jr., they might as well try to acquire a quality starter in return. In 2026, Michael Wacha posted an ERA of 3.32 over 200+ innings.

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Michael Wacha Stands Out as Perfect Braves Trade Target

Although the Royals may be a little hesitant to dish away Michael Wacha, the 35-year-old starter stands out as the perfect trade target for the Atlanta Braves.

He’s a durable, productive arm who has shown an ability in recent seasons to take the ball every fifth day, and he would slot perfectly as the Braves’ No. 2 rotation option behind Chris Sale.

Everyone knows that the Braves have dealt with some starting pitching injury woes in recent woes, which seems to be the biggest topic of discussion in the offseason, but perhaps this offseason is the time when Alex Anthopoulos will finally come to his senses about acquiring (or signing) a durable starter.