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Ex-Atlanta Braves All-Star Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: National League All-Star Travis dArnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves takes batting practice during the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels are coming off a tough season where they missed the MLB playoffs for the 12th straight season.

Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Travis d’Arnaud appeared in 32 games for the Angels during the 2026 season.

He batted .158.

Ex-Atlanta Braves All-Star Catcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyLuke Murphy #72 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with Travis d’Arnaud #25 of the Los Angeles Angels after beating the Seattle Mariners 7-5 at T-Mobile Park on September 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Now that their season is over, d’Arnaud has officially become a free agent.

He is available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “C Travis d’Arnaud elected free agency.”

Looking At d’Arnaud

GettyTravis d’Arnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves tags out Whit Merrifield #9 of the Philadelphia Phillies at home plate during the second inning at Truist Park on July 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

d’Arnaud was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career playing for the New York Mets.

GettyTravis d’Arnaud #15 of the New York Mets runs the bases after his seventh inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 9, 2014 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

d’Arnaud then had brief stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays before joining the Braves.

During the 2022 season, he made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .268 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs.

GettyMarcell Ozuna #20 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammate Travis dArnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves as he crosses home plate on an RBI single from Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

d’Arnaud spent part of five seasons with the Braves.

In addition to the All-Star Game, he also won a Silver Slugger (and a World Series title).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are coming off a season where they were the top team in the National League East with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

They have been unable to reach the World Series since they won the title in 2021.

Most recently, the Braves lost to the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Atlanta Braves All-Star Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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