Ex-Atlanta Braves All-Star Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Los Angeles Angels are coming off a tough season where they missed the MLB playoffs for the 12th straight season.

Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Travis d’Arnaud appeared in 32 games for the Angels during the 2026 season.

He batted .158.

Ex-Atlanta Braves All-Star Catcher Becomes Free Agent

Now that their season is over, d’Arnaud has officially become a free agent.

He is available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “C Travis d’Arnaud elected free agency.”

Looking At d’Arnaud

d’Arnaud was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career playing for the New York Mets.

d’Arnaud then had brief stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays before joining the Braves.

During the 2022 season, he made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .268 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs.

d’Arnaud spent part of five seasons with the Braves.

In addition to the All-Star Game, he also won a Silver Slugger (and a World Series title).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are coming off a season where they were the top team in the National League East with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

They have been unable to reach the World Series since they won the title in 2021.

Most recently, the Braves lost to the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.