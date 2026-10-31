LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: National League All-Star Travis dArnaud #16 of the Atlanta Braves takes batting practice during the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Angels are coming off a tough season where they missed the MLB playoffs for the 12th straight season.
During the 2022 season, he made the MLB All-Star Game when he batted .268 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs.
d’Arnaud spent part of five seasons with the Braves.
In addition to the All-Star Game, he also won a Silver Slugger (and a World Series title).
Looking At The Braves Right Now
The Braves are coming off a season where they were the top team in the National League East with a 94-68 record in 162 games.
They have been unable to reach the World Series since they won the title in 2021.
Most recently, the Braves lost to the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Los Angeles Angels are coming off a tough season where they missed the MLB playoffs for the 12th straight season.Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Travis d’Arnaud appeared in 32 games for the Angels during the 2026 season.He batted .158.Ex-Atlanta Braves All-Star Catcher Becomes Free AgentNow that their season is over, d’Arnaud has officially become a […]
Ex-Atlanta Braves All-Star Catcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent