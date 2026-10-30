Former All-Star Pitcher Elects Free Agency After 2-Year Atlanta Braves Stint

The Atlanta Braves have a plethora of free agent decisions to make this offseason.

The most notable players who have now hit the open market include Ha-Seong Kim, Tyler Mahle, Raisel Iglesias, and Mauricio Dubon, just to name a handful.

However, there is also an under-the-radar crop of players who no longer belong to the Braves organization. One of those names is former Detroit Tigers All-Star pitcher Joe Jimenez.

Perhaps you have forgotten about Joe Jimenez, and that’s likely because he has not pitched in MLB since 2024.

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Joe Jimenez Now a Free Agent After Unfortunate Braves Tenure

While a member of the Atlanta Braves, Joe Jimenez was actually a pretty solid reliever.

However, shoulder issues kept him from pitching in each of the last two years, and while there was an update regarding his status at the end of the 2026 season, his return to the big-league mound never materialized.

The 31-year-old right-hander pitched in parts of two seasons with the Braves. In 2023, he logged an ERA of 3.04 over 56.1 IP.

In 2024, Jimenez pitched 68.2 innings and boasted an ERA of 2.62. Over 125 total innings with Atlanta, Jimenez struck out 155 batters and carried a pWAR of 2.6, which is very strong for a reliever.

The ‘unfortunate’ part of his tenure was the injuries, as Atlanta’s bullpen group certainly could have used some of that production in either 2025 or 2026.

However, now he’s a free agent, and any of the 30 MLB teams can sign him, but it’s unclear who his suitors may be, considering he hasn’t pitched in pretty much two years.

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Quickly Looking at Joe Jimenez’s MLB Career

Jimenez, an 8-year MLB veteran pitcher, was named to the MLB All-Star team in 2018 with the Detroit Tigers.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Tigers.

Across 425 total games pitched (all in relief) in his career, Jimenez holds an ERA of 4.47, with a pitching record of 20-27 and a pWAR of 1.8.

He’s struck out 488 batters in his career.

It will be interesting to see if he’s able to sign with an MLB team this offseason, and what that respective deal is (minors or majors pact).

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