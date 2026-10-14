Atlanta Braves Issued Major Warning on Top Free Agent Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves have several decisions to make during the MLB offseason.

After a somewhat disappointing ending to the 2026 campaign, Atlanta will have player transaction decisions to make with players such as Raisel Iglesias, Tyler Mahle, Ozzie Albies, Dominic Smith, Martin Perez, and more.

Speaking to Tyler Mahle, he was one of the best trade pickups in August, but in a recent take by BR.com’s Kerry Miller, any ‘buyer‘ in MLB should beware when it comes to signing Tyler Mahle.

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Should Teams Beware of Signing Tyler Mahle?

Here is why Miller believes that teams should ‘beware’ of signing Tyler Mahle: