Atlanta Braves Issued Major Warning on Top Free Agent Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves have several decisions to make during the MLB offseason.
After a somewhat disappointing ending to the 2026 campaign, Atlanta will have player transaction decisions to make with players such as Raisel Iglesias, Tyler Mahle, Ozzie Albies, Dominic Smith, Martin Perez, and more.
Speaking to Tyler Mahle, he was one of the best trade pickups in August, but in a recent take by BR.com’s Kerry Miller, any ‘buyer‘ in MLB should beware when it comes to signing Tyler Mahle.
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Should Teams Beware of Signing Tyler Mahle?
Here is why Miller believes that teams should ‘beware’ of signing Tyler Mahle:
“Based solely on the way he pitched down the stretch, he ought to be a top-five pitcher on the open market. However, the reason Mahle’s departure from San Francisco barely made a blip on the national radar was because he had a 5.13 ERA prior to the trade deadline. He could never seem to get or stay healthy over the previous four seasons. So, what’s it going to be? Is he a legitimate No. 2 starter for a contender? Or should he be viewed as a No. 4/5 starter who happens to enter free agency on a two-month tear?”
For the Braves in 2026 (after being traded), Mahle boasted an ERA of 1.99 over nine starts, and certainly looked like a diamond-in-the-rough addition.
However, this isn’t Mahle’s first rodeo in free agency, and there have been prior scenarios where Mahle has landed on new teams and not been a productive starter.
It makes for an interesting case on what type of contract the Atlanta Braves should offer the 32-year-old starter.
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Looking at Tyler Mahle’s Market Value in Free Agency
According to Spotrac.com, Tyler Mahle’s market value is projecting him to earn a four-year, $87 million deal, which is nearly a $22 million AAV.
That’s a hefty chunk of money for any team to dish out to a 32 y/o starter who posted a 5.18 ERA over 18 starts before being traded.
And for what it’s worth, Mahle, who was with the Giants before the Braves in 2026, pitched in a very pitcher-friendly park.
It makes for a very interesting decision for the Atlanta Braves to make.
However, the flip side to the doubts about signing Mahle is that he’s been a durable starter (in 2026 at least), and he clearly found something while being aided by the Braves’ coaching staff.
Mahle carries a lifetime ERA of 4.05 over 168 starts (10 MLB seasons played, five different teams).
Braves fans, should the team bring back Tyler Mahle?? Why or why not??
Atlanta Braves Issued Major Warning on Top Free Agent Pitcher