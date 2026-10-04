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Braves’ Chris Sale Pitching Plan Draws Criticism

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have chosen to use Chris Sale in a fascinating way so far during these playoffs.

It is drawing them some criticism, though, because they’ve reached Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Sale still hasn’t appeared against the back-to-back World Series champs.

Sale started Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. He went 6.1 innings, striking out nine and allowing three runs. He threw 95 pitches.

The Braves then brought in Sale to get the final four outs of the Wild Card Series Game 3, the decisive contest that would choose whether Atlanta advanced or not.

He pitched 1.1 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out three. He threw 21 pitches.

It’s that second outing, though, that has caused criticism.

Chris Sale Pitching Plan

The Braves didn’t use Sale in Game 1 of the NLDS, which was probably reasonable. He had closed out Thursdays’ game, so a Saturday afternoon start was maybe too quick a turnaround.

Atlanta also isn’t using Sale on Sunday, though, at least as a starter. And if they were going to use him early in a series, you’d think it would be as a starting pitcher.

That’s what has brought about criticism, and it seems logical.

The big point of contention: When the Braves used Sale to close out the Phillies, it seemed like a cool move. But they also held a four-run lead with four outs to get.

Did they really need to use him then, particularly if it was going to keep him out multiple games into the NLDS?

That’s what fans and media members alike have all wondered.

The Braves could decide to get really weird and have Sale close out another game started by Ray Kerr, but that doesn’t seem like the optimal plan.

Chris Sale Next Appearance

At this point, if Sale doesn’t come out of the bullpen in Game 2, his next chance to pitch will be NLDS Game 3. That’s back in Atlanta after an off day, so it’s on Tuesday.

If Sale pitches a full outing that night, at best he’d be available for a Game 5 bullpen outing, if the best-of-five series gets that far.

Against the mighty Dodgers, it sure seems like the Braves could’ve taken a different approach with Sale. But this is the corner they’ve backed themselves into, and they’ve got to live with it.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Braves’ Chris Sale Pitching Plan Draws Criticism

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