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Braves’ Matt Olson Has Career News Emerge After World Series

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National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a strikeout during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the 2026 MLB season in the rearview mirror, it’s officially hot stove and award season across Major League Baseball.

First up in the major award reveal category are the Gold Glove winners, which were announced on Sunday, November 1, on ESPN.

And yep, you guessed it, Atlanta Braves star Matt Olson has won the Rawlings Gold Glove for the fourth time in his career.

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Matt Olson Wins 2026 Gold Glove

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that Matt Olson took home the 2026 Gold Glove for qualified NL first baseman.

Olson played in all 162 games this season and provided exceptional defense in just about every one of them.

He was pretty heavily favored to win the award, which is why I said it’s ‘no surprise’, but as someone who follows and keeps up with the Braves on a regular basis, this was Olson’s Gold Glove to lose.

It’s the second straight season that Olson has won the award, and the other 2 times he brought home the Gold Glove hardware were in 2018 and 2019. Olson has not missed an MLB game since 2021, which may have played a slight role in his recent achievement.

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Taking a Quick Look at Matt Olson’s 2026 Defensive #s

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Across 1,311 chances in 2026 (475 IP), Olson made just 8 errors (.994 fielding percentage).

He also added 11 defensive runs saved.

Defense is, of course, just half of Matt Olson’s game, as he also clubbed 34 doubles and 41 home runs in 2026, while also driving in 93 runs.

Just an exceptional season for Olson, who will likely receive a handful of NL MVP votes.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Braves’ Matt Olson Has Career News Emerge After World Series

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