Braves’ Matt Olson Has Career News Emerge After World Series

With the 2026 MLB season in the rearview mirror, it’s officially hot stove and award season across Major League Baseball.

First up in the major award reveal category are the Gold Glove winners, which were announced on Sunday, November 1, on ESPN.

And yep, you guessed it, Atlanta Braves star Matt Olson has won the Rawlings Gold Glove for the fourth time in his career.

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Matt Olson Wins 2026 Gold Glove

It’s no surprise that Matt Olson took home the 2026 Gold Glove for qualified NL first baseman.

Olson played in all 162 games this season and provided exceptional defense in just about every one of them.

He was pretty heavily favored to win the award, which is why I said it’s ‘no surprise’, but as someone who follows and keeps up with the Braves on a regular basis, this was Olson’s Gold Glove to lose.

It’s the second straight season that Olson has won the award, and the other 2 times he brought home the Gold Glove hardware were in 2018 and 2019. Olson has not missed an MLB game since 2021, which may have played a slight role in his recent achievement.

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Taking a Quick Look at Matt Olson’s 2026 Defensive #s

Across 1,311 chances in 2026 (475 IP), Olson made just 8 errors (.994 fielding percentage).

He also added 11 defensive runs saved.

Defense is, of course, just half of Matt Olson’s game, as he also clubbed 34 doubles and 41 home runs in 2026, while also driving in 93 runs.

Just an exceptional season for Olson, who will likely receive a handful of NL MVP votes.

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