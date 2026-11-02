6-Year New York Yankees Player Suddenly Becomes an MLB Free Agent

With the 2026 MLB season in the rearview mirror, the hot stove season is upon us, which means a lot of roster turnover and roster decisions across the league.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at *now* free agent Miguel Andujar, who declined his end of a mutual option with the San Diego Padres.

Andujar, 31, spent the first six seasons of his career in a New York Yankees uniform.

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Miguel Andujar Spent Six Seasons in New York

Most New York Yankees fans should remember the services of Miguel Andujar.

He made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2017 and remained with New York until 2022.

Across 259 games played in Pinstripes, Andujar batted .273 with 35 home runs, 122 RBI, and an OPS+ of 104 (with the Yankees).

Andujar spent his 2026 season with the San Diego Padres (as noted), but was limited to just 74 games due to injury. He was owed roughly $2.5 million by the Padres via a buyout, but any of the 30 MLB teams could sign him if they so please.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (about Andujar):

“Andujar signed a one-year deal with the Padres last winter worth $4MM in guaranteed money ($1.5MM in salary and $2.5MM via the buyout). Over 254 plate appearances, Andujar hit .259/.303/.423 with five homers, but he spent over two months on the injured list after a wayward Lucas Erceg pitch fractured his right wrist. The injury ended Andujar’s regular season but he was able to return for the playoffs, going 0-for-3 with a walk in four pinch-hit appearances during San Diego’s postseason run.”

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Taking a Quick Look at Miguel Andujar’s MLB Career

Miguel Andujar has played in parts of 10 MLB seasons.

Along with the Yankees, he’s also logged time with the Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cincinnati Reds.

He’s played in a total of 541 games in his veteran career. His career batting average is .279 with 58 home runs, 245 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 107.

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