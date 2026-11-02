Hi, Subscriber

6-Year New York Yankees Player Suddenly Becomes an MLB Free Agent

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: Miguel Andujar #41 of the New York Yankees at bat during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 16, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

With the 2026 MLB season in the rearview mirror, the hot stove season is upon us, which means a lot of roster turnover and roster decisions across the league.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at *now* free agent Miguel Andujar, who declined his end of a mutual option with the San Diego Padres.

Andujar, 31, spent the first six seasons of his career in a New York Yankees uniform.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Signs with Atlanta Braves

Miguel Andujar Spent Six Seasons in New York

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 15: Miguel Andujar #41 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on August 15, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Most New York Yankees fans should remember the services of Miguel Andujar.

He made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2017 and remained with New York until 2022.

Across 259 games played in Pinstripes, Andujar batted .273 with 35 home runs, 122 RBI, and an OPS+ of 104 (with the Yankees).

Andujar spent his 2026 season with the San Diego Padres (as noted), but was limited to just 74 games due to injury. He was owed roughly $2.5 million by the Padres via a buyout, but any of the 30 MLB teams could sign him if they so please.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (about Andujar):

“Andujar signed a one-year deal with the Padres last winter worth $4MM in guaranteed money ($1.5MM in salary and $2.5MM via the buyout).  Over 254 plate appearances, Andujar hit .259/.303/.423 with five homers, but he spent over two months on the injured list after a wayward Lucas Erceg pitch fractured his right wrist.  The injury ended Andujar’s regular season but he was able to return for the playoffs, going 0-for-3 with a walk in four pinch-hit appearances during San Diego’s postseason run.”

More MLB on Heavy: Former Cy Young Award Pitcher Quickly Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

Taking a Quick Look at Miguel Andujar’s MLB Career

National League Division Series: Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres - Game Three
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Miguel Andujar #41 of the San Diego Padres takes batting practice prior to game three of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 06, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Miguel Andujar has played in parts of 10 MLB seasons.

Along with the Yankees, he’s also logged time with the Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Cincinnati Reds.

He’s played in a total of 541 games in his veteran career. His career batting average is .279 with 58 home runs, 245 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 107.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Has Career News Emerge After 2026 Season

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

6-Year New York Yankees Player Suddenly Becomes an MLB Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Yankees News

More Heavy on Yankees News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x