Braves Proving $51.75 Million Mistake in Playoffs

For anyone who believes that relief pitchers are a risky financial proposition: The Atlanta Braves are making your case for you.

They’re hardly using the relievers that they’re paying the most money.

In contrast, they’re relying on unproven players to get big outs in the postseason.

Braves spent $55 million on their bullpen only for a minor league free agent and a 21 year old starter prospect to blow the lead in a playoff game because SPENDING MONEY ON THE BULLPEN DOESN’T WORK! — Some guy. (@CapitolAvenue) September 30, 2026

Atlanta is trying to knock off the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

A leaky bullpen is not going to help that cause.

$51.75 Million Bullpen Problem

The Braves have five relief pitchers combining to make $51.75 million right now.

Those five: Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez, Joe Jimenez, Aaron Bummer and Tyler Kinney.

Iglesias has been used as a closer most of the year, although the Braves turned to Chris Sale for one game-ending relief appearance in their Wild Card Series.

But in general, these guys haven’t been called upon much at all through four playoff games.

Look at how dramatic this stat is:

Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez, Joe Jimenez, Aaron Bummer, and Tyler Kinley ($51.75m worth of relief pitcher) have combined to get 8 of the 108 outs for Atlanta through 4 postseason games. — Some guy. (@CapitolAvenue) October 4, 2026

This does kind of drive home the point of how odd it is that Sale was used with a four-run lead to get just four outs in that Phillies series.

Sure, Atlanta needed to ensure it didn’t lose. But they’ve devoted a heck of a lot of money to guys they could’ve called on at that point, instead to use Sale and knock him out of availability for the first two games of the Dodgers series.

At some point in a series with games on consecutive days and with high intensity, relievers will have to be called on. Who can the Braves trust? It sure seems like the answer isn’t these guys.

What Now?

The Braves lost Game 1 of the NLDS to the Dodgers and are playing Game 2 on Sunday night. They’re starting Ray Kerr as an opener, just like they did in NL Wild Card Game 3.

This time around, Sale won’t be available to close it. If Atlanta has a late lead, they’ll need those aforementioned guys in some form.

Even without a lead, the Braves will likely need them. Kerr should be followed by Grant Holmes, but there will still be innings to eat.

The Braves may have misspent in the offseason and overdid it on veteran relief pitchers. But for their season to continue, they’re going to need at least some of them at some point.