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Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale Drops Honest Quote After NLDS Game 3 Loss to Dodgers

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Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale sends a clear message to Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of Game Three.
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Left-hander Chris Sale allowed three earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven as the Atlanta Braves lost 3-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the series with the win.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If Los Angeles wins the next game, the club will advance to the National League Championship Series. If Atlanta wins, there will be a Game 5.

After suffering the loss, Sale dropped an honest quote.

Atlanta Braves Ace Chris Sale Makes Honest Statment After NLDS Game 3 Loss to Dodgers

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves attempts to catch the ball at first base during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Really only one pitch I’d take back from that whole entire outing,” Sale said to reporters, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop. “This is a game of adjustments. They seemed like they made the adjustment. They were battling, but again, really just one swing changed the whole trajectory of that game.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Beat Atlanta Braves 3-1

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Enrique Hernández did what Enrique Hernández does in the playoffs, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

Freddie Freeman extended Los Angeles’ lead to 3-0 with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Catcher Drake Baldwin put the Braves on the board in the fifth inning with an RBI groundout.

The Braves brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning after Ozzie Albies hit a double off Edwin Diaz, who got three straight outs after allowing the double.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 06: Edwin Díaz #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Braves went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday.

Game 4 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Braves is slated to start at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The game will be at Truist Park.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale Drops Honest Quote After NLDS Game 3 Loss to Dodgers

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