Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale Drops Honest Quote After NLDS Game 3 Loss to Dodgers

The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the series with the win.
If Los Angeles wins the next game, the club will advance to the National League Championship Series. If Atlanta wins, there will be a Game 5.
After suffering the loss, Sale dropped an honest quote.
Atlanta Braves Ace Chris Sale Makes Honest Statment After NLDS Game 3 Loss to Dodgers
“Really only one pitch I’d take back from that whole entire outing,” Sale said to reporters, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop. “This is a game of adjustments. They seemed like they made the adjustment. They were battling, but again, really just one swing changed the whole trajectory of that game.”
Los Angeles Dodgers Beat Atlanta Braves 3-1
Enrique Hernández did what Enrique Hernández does in the playoffs, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.
Freddie Freeman extended Los Angeles’ lead to 3-0 with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Catcher Drake Baldwin put the Braves on the board in the fifth inning with an RBI groundout.
The Braves brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning after Ozzie Albies hit a double off Edwin Diaz, who got three straight outs after allowing the double.
The Braves went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday.
Game 4 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Braves is slated to start at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. The game will be at Truist Park.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Atlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale made an honest statement after Tuesday night's NLDS Game 3 loss to the Dodgers.
Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale Drops Honest Quote After NLDS Game 3 Loss to Dodgers