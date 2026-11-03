Ex-Atlanta Braves Shortstop Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Atlanta Braves played their final game of the 2026 season on October 7.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (by a score of 4-1).

Ex-Atlanta Braves Shortstop Becomes Free Agent

During the middle of the season, the Braves let go of Jorge Mateo.

He was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in the middle of the regular season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 13): “Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent SS Jorge Mateo.”

Now that the Rays’ season is over, Mateo has once again hit free agency.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “SS Jorge Mateo elected free agency.”

Mateo finished the 2026 season batting .203 with 42 hits, five home runs, 18 RBIs, 41 runs and 19 stolen bases.

He could be a good addition to another team (especially due to his speed).

Looking At Mateo’s Career

Mateo spent the first part of his career with the San Diego Padres.

He was then claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5, 2021): “Baltimore Orioles claimed SS Jorge Mateo off waivers from San Diego Padres.”

Mateo played part of five seasons in Baltimore before the Braves and Rays.

He will turn 32 on June 23.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

Despite the tough ending to their season, the Brave did well under first-year manager Walt Weiss.

They went 94-68 in 162 games, which had them as the top team in the National League East.

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.