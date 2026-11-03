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Ex-Atlanta Braves Shortstop Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 30: Jorge Mateo #2 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after stealing second base during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on June 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves played their final game of the 2026 season on October 7.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS (by a score of 4-1).

Ex-Atlanta Braves Shortstop Becomes Free Agent

GettyJorge Mateo #2 of the Atlanta Braves takes a moment prior to the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City.

During the middle of the season, the Braves let go of Jorge Mateo.

He was signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in the middle of the regular season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 13): “Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent SS Jorge Mateo.”

GettyJorge Mateo #9 of the Tampa Bay Rays looks on during batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Now that the Rays’ season is over, Mateo has once again hit free agency.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “SS Jorge Mateo elected free agency.”

Mateo finished the 2026 season batting .203 with 42 hits, five home runs, 18 RBIs, 41 runs and 19 stolen bases.

He could be a good addition to another team (especially due to his speed).

Looking At Mateo’s Career

GettyJorge Mateo #2 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Mateo spent the first part of his career with the San Diego Padres.

He was then claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5, 2021): “Baltimore Orioles claimed SS Jorge Mateo off waivers from San Diego Padres.”

GettyJorge Mateo #3 of the Baltimore Orioles bats against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mateo played part of five seasons in Baltimore before the Braves and Rays.

He will turn 32 on June 23.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Despite the tough ending to their season, the Brave did well under first-year manager Walt Weiss.

They went 94-68 in 162 games, which had them as the top team in the National League East.

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Atlanta Braves Shortstop Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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