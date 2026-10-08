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7x MLB All-Star Atlanta Braves Must Consider Signing This Offseason

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: First baseman Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits the ball while playing the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Benjamin B. Braun/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 (at Truist Park).

With the loss, they were eliminated from the MLB playoffs after losing the NLDS 3-1.

7x MLB All-Star Atlanta Braves Must Consider Signing

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees reacts during his at bat against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Even though the Braves had a tough ending to their season, they still have among the elite rosters in all of baseball.

One player they should consider signing is Paul Goldschmidt.

The 39-year-old is coming off a productive year for the New York Yankees.

He batted .252 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 105 games.

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run home run with teammates in the dugout in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

Goldschmidt will become a free agent this winter who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Based on the way he played in 2026, it’s safe to assume a lot of teams would have interest in adding the seven-time All-Star to their clubhouse.

The Yankees had their season come to an end on Wednesday night when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote: “Paul Goldschmidt, 39, suggested he would like to keep playing. He said: “I love competing.””

Why Goldschmidt Works In ATL

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout following his eighth inning solo home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

Goldschmidt is still a valuable player (despite his age).

With where the Braves are at, he’d be an excellent veteran to have off the bench at DH or first base.

It’s also fair to assume that Goldschmidt could be signed to a team-friendly deal.

The Braves could also move on from free agent Dominic Smith (who played a first base and DH role this year).

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the American League during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Goldschmidt has had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals (in addition to New York).

He made six of his All-Star Games in Arizona (and won the 2022 National League MVP Award with St. Louis).

Adding a player with his experience could play a major role in a playoff series for the Braves next year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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7x MLB All-Star Atlanta Braves Must Consider Signing This Offseason

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