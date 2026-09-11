Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 29-Year-Old Outfielder Before Phillies Series

Ahead of their crucial three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 8) with a strained left intercostal muscle.

As a corresponding move, the Braves promoted a 29-year-old outfielder to the big-league roster.

Atlanta Braves Recall 29-Year-Old OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. Before Phillies Series

The Braves wrote on X: The #Braves today recalled OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Atlanta and placed OF Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list, backdated to September 8, with a strained left intercostal muscle.

The Braves signed Keirsey, 29, to a minor-league deal over the winter.

Atlanta selected Keirsey’s contract back on June 4 but immediately optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Back then, the Braves added Keirsey to the 40-man roster because he has an opt-out clause in his contract.

Keirsey has slashed .247/.303/.346 with six home runs and 36 RBI over 109 games with Triple-A Gwinnett this season.

He isn’t much of a threat at the plate, but he’s a strong defender who can play all three outfield positions. He’s also a strong baserunner, collecting 40 stolen bases in Triple-A this year.

More About Braves Outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

The Minnesota Twins selected Keirsey in the fourth round (No. 124 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah.

Keirsey made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2024. He went 2-for-12 with a home run over six games in his first MLB season.

Last year, Keirsey slashed a rough .107/.138/.179 with two home runs, six RBI and 10 stolen bases over 74 games with Minnesota.

The Twins designated Keirsey for assignment over the offseason. He elected free agency, allowing him to sign his minor-league deal with the Braves.

Throughout his minor-league career, Keirsey has hit .266/.337/.407 with 52 home runs, 300 RBI and 182 stolen bases across 624 games.

Game 1 of the series between the Braves and Phillies at Truist Park is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.