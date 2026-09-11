Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 29-Year-Old Outfielder Before Phillies Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Getty
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ahead of their crucial three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 8) with a strained left intercostal muscle.

As a corresponding move, the Braves promoted a 29-year-old outfielder to the big-league roster.

Atlanta Braves Recall 29-Year-Old OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. Before Phillies Series

Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 28: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #21 of the Minnesota Twins runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Target Field on July 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

The Braves wrote on X: The #Braves today recalled OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Atlanta and placed OF Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list, backdated to September 8, with a strained left intercostal muscle.

The Braves signed Keirsey, 29, to a minor-league deal over the winter.

Atlanta selected Keirsey’s contract back on June 4 but immediately optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Back then, the Braves added Keirsey to the 40-man roster because he has an opt-out clause in his contract.

Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 03: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #21 of the Minnesota Twins scores on a bunt single hit by Kody Clemens during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on August 03, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Keirsey has slashed .247/.303/.346 with six home runs and 36 RBI  over 109 games with Triple-A Gwinnett this season.

He isn’t much of a threat at the plate, but he’s a strong defender who can play all three outfield positions. He’s also a strong baserunner, collecting 40 stolen bases in Triple-A this year.

More About Braves Outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 08: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #21 of the Minnesota Twins slides into third base on a Trevor Larnach single in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 08, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins selected Keirsey in the fourth round (No. 124 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah.

Keirsey made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2024. He went 2-for-12 with a home run over six games in his first MLB season.

Minnesota Twins v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 18: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #21 of the Minnesota Twins bats in the ninth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Last year, Keirsey slashed a rough .107/.138/.179 with two home runs, six RBI and 10 stolen bases over 74 games with Minnesota.

The Twins designated Keirsey for assignment over the offseason. He elected free agency, allowing him to sign his minor-league deal with the Braves.

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
GettyLAKELAND, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #21 of the Minnesota Twins runs the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 26, 2025 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)e

Throughout his minor-league career, Keirsey has hit .266/.337/.407 with 52 home runs, 300 RBI and 182 stolen bases across 624 games.

Game 1 of the series between the Braves and Phillies at Truist Park is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

1 Comment

Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 29-Year-Old Outfielder Before Phillies Series

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x