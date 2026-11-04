Braves Predicted to Make Major $80 Million Move for Padres Standout

The Atlanta Braves could be preparing to make another substantial investment in their bullpen this offseason.

After falling short of a World Series appearance in 2026, Atlanta faces several important decisions in free agency, including the future of veteran closer Raisel Iglesias.

Now, a new prediction has the Braves potentially spending $80 million to acquire one of baseball’s most productive relief pitchers.

Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly predicted on November 4 that Atlanta will sign San Diego Padres left-hander Adrián Morejón to a four-year, $80 million contract.

The 27-year-old is coming off another excellent season with San Diego and is widely viewed as one of the top relievers available this winter.

For Atlanta, such an acquisition could represent a significant shift in its bullpen plans as Iglesias enters free agency.

Iglesias is officially available on the open market after completing his one-year, $16 million contract with the Braves.

Braves Predicted to Invest $80 Million in Adrián Morejón

Morejón has established himself as one of baseball’s premier setup men over the past two seasons.

According to MLB.com, the left-hander finished 2026 with a 2.83 ERA, 107 strikeouts and 28 holds across 86 innings and 76 appearances.

His performance followed an even more dominant 2025 campaign, when he posted a 2.08 ERA and earned his first All-Star selection.

Kelly highlighted Morejón’s impressive production over those two years, noting that he accumulated 5.1 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs.

Only Mason Miller and Cade Smith produced more WAR among relief pitchers during that period.

Although Morejón has primarily worked as a setup man rather than a closer, Kelly believes that flexibility could increase his appeal to potential suitors.

Teams with established closers could pursue the Cuban left-hander without necessarily needing to change their ninth-inning plans.

There is a potential concern involving Morejón’s shoulder, which bothered him during San Diego’s postseason series against Milwaukee.

Still, the analyst projects a lucrative contract for the 2025 All-Star, who would enter the 2027 season at age 28.

The Padres have already extended Morejón a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, which he has until November 17 to accept or decline.

Adrián Morejón Prediction Raises Questions About Raisel Iglesias’ Future

A potential $80 million deal for Morejón would be another major bullpen investment for Atlanta.

The Braves signed former Padres closer Robert Suarez to a three-year, $45 million contract last December, pairing him with Iglesias.

The Braves face a difficult decision with Iglesias, however.

The veteran closer recorded 34 saves with a 2.55 ERA in 2026, earning his first career All-Star selection at age 36.

Despite that production, Kelly predicts Iglesias will depart Atlanta and sign a one-year, $16 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

This scenario sees the Braves prioritizing a longer-term investment in a younger reliever, Morejón.

That would be an interesting approach for a bullpen that already has Suarez under contract through 2028.

Morejón could potentially operate as a high-leverage setup man alongside Suarez or eventually take on closing responsibilities.

However, competition for his services could be substantial. Morejón will likely draw plenty of interest as a young, top-tier reliever.

Morejón has also expressed interest in remaining with San Diego, meaning Atlanta would need to convince him to leave the organization where he has spent his entire major league career.

There has been no confirmed reporting of negotiations between Morejón and the Braves.

Nevertheless, the possibility of adding another elite reliever presents an intriguing offseason scenario for an Atlanta team looking to build on its 2026 playoff appearance.