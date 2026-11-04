Atlanta Braves 5-Year Player Quietly Becomes MLB Free Agent

With MLB free agency officially underway, it’s a good time to look at former Atlanta Braves players who have hit the open market after stints with their most recent teams.

Today, we’ll look at 5-year Braves catcher Chadwick Tromp, who announced a couple of days ago that he would become a free agent.

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Chadwick Tromp Officially Elects Free Agency

According to his transactions tracker, Chadwick Tromp is now a free agent after electing to hit the open market:

MiLB.com wrote (on 11/2):

“C Chadwick Tromp elected free agency.”

Tromp, 31, bounced around between a few different organizations in 2026, but finished his season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It will be interesting to see if the Atlanta Braves think about bringing him back on a minor league pact. Tromp has spent parts of the last five seasons with the Braves.

In 2026, when Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy were both injured, Tromp appeared in 12 games and recorded five hits in 25 at-bats.

In 102 total at-bats with the Braves, Tromp has a batting average of .225 (23 hits), with 10 doubles and 13 RBI.

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Taking a Quick Look at Tromp’s Career

In total, Chadwick Tromp has played in parts of seven MLB seasons with three different organizations.

He’s been widely regarded as a backup catcher. Tromp made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants in 2020, and has also played with the Baltimore Orioles.

Over 221 total at-bats, he carries a lifetime batting average of .208 with six home runs, 27 RBI, and an OPS+ of 52.

It will be interesting to see if he lands with a new MLB club this offseason.

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