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Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitcher For NLDS Game 1 vs. Dodgers

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to the media after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are set to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the National League Wild Card Series to keep their season alive.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: The Atlanta Braves pose for a photo after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the NLDS between the Braves and Dodgers is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will be played at Dodger Stadium.

Atlanta has announced its starting pitcher for Game 1 of the NLDS.

Atlanta Braves Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Pitcher vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Dylan Dodd #46 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X: Dylan Dodd is starting for the Braves today.

Dodd will be an opener today. He posted a 2.54 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings out of Atlanta’s bullpen this season.

He made one appearance during the Wild Card Series against the Phillies, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in 2/3 of an inning.

Looking at the Braves-Dodgers NLDS

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 27: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves slides in to steal second base against Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule:

  • Game 1: 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 4, @ Dodger Stadium
  • Game 3: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, @ Truist Park
  • Game 4 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Truist Park
  • Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 9, @ Dodger Stadium

All of the games will be available to watch on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of MLB postseason signage prior to game one of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The winner of the Braves-Dodgers series will play the winner of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

On the AL side, the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Braves had the third-best record in the National League at 94-68 during the regular season.

The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers this year.

Atlanta won two of three against Los Angeles in May. In August, the Braves swept the Dodgers in three games at Truist Park.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitcher For NLDS Game 1 vs. Dodgers

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