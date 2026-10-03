Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitcher For NLDS Game 1 vs. Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves are set to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the National League Wild Card Series to keep their season alive.

Game 1 of the NLDS between the Braves and Dodgers is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will be played at Dodger Stadium.

Atlanta has announced its starting pitcher for Game 1 of the NLDS.

Atlanta Braves Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Pitcher vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X: Dylan Dodd is starting for the Braves today.

Dodd will be an opener today. He posted a 2.54 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 49 2/3 innings out of Atlanta’s bullpen this season.

He made one appearance during the Wild Card Series against the Phillies, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in 2/3 of an inning.

Looking at the Braves-Dodgers NLDS

Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule:

Game 1: 4:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Dodger Stadium

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 4, @ Dodger Stadium

Game 3: 6:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, @ Truist Park

Game 4 (if necessary): 6:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Truist Park

Game 5 (if necessary): 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 9, @ Dodger Stadium

All of the games will be available to watch on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.

The winner of the Braves-Dodgers series will play the winner of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

On the AL side, the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Braves had the third-best record in the National League at 94-68 during the regular season.

The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers this year.

Atlanta won two of three against Los Angeles in May. In August, the Braves swept the Dodgers in three games at Truist Park.