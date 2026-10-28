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Wife Of Beloved Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts to a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ozzie Albies is coming off his 10th season at the MLB level.

He has spent his entire career playing for the Atlanta Braves.

Earlier this month, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Wife Of Beloved Braves Star Sends Out Post

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Tuesday, Albies’ wife (Andreia) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Great times in Montana with our people! @slazear3 @t_hill10 Special thanks to @montanatroutstalkers @jacob_johnson34 @daniel_johnson720 for today!”

There were over 3,000 likes on her post in less than one hour.

Comments On Her Post

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a Double during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@bird52774: “So fun!! I love this for the two of you! Great adventures!”

@speaks2nature: “Atlanta’s 2B for life 🔥”

@blaine_naturman32: “Best people known to mankind❤️”

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves rounds second base after hitting a three-run homer in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on July 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@rickebj3: “Looks like an incredible trip! Enjoy the off-season!”

@gooddogs.and.greatoutdoors: “My favorite Brave in my home state! 🙌❤️😍”

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field after hitting a pop fly during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Ozzie, Raymond Kerr and JR Ritchie were among the people to like her post.

Looking At Ozzie

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves jogs home after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Albies is coming off a season where he batted .237 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, 85 runs and four stolen bases in 162 games.

He made his fourth career MLB All-Star Game.

Albies wrote (via Instagram on October 8): “It’s hard to say goodbye to a season we poured so much into. But even though it didn’t end the way we wanted, what a ride it was. ❤️

Baseball is my life. It’s on my mind when I wake up and when I go to sleep, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Every day I get to put on this uniform and do what I love is a blessing. That will never change, and I’ll never take it for granted.

Over a long season, you experience so many highs and lows, and you learn how much it means to have people beside you through all of it. The way we pick each other up when things get tough means just as much as celebrating together when things go our way.

I’m grateful. For my teammates, for you, and for another year of playing the game I’ve loved since I was a little kid.

Thank you, Braves Country. Always giving you everything I’ve got. ❤️”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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