Wife Of Beloved Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Ozzie Albies is coming off his 10th season at the MLB level.

He has spent his entire career playing for the Atlanta Braves.

Earlier this month, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Wife Of Beloved Braves Star Sends Out Post

On Tuesday, Albies’ wife (Andreia) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Great times in Montana with our people! @slazear3 @t_hill10 Special thanks to @montanatroutstalkers @jacob_johnson34 @daniel_johnson720 for today!”

There were over 3,000 likes on her post in less than one hour.

Comments On Her Post

@bird52774: “So fun!! I love this for the two of you! Great adventures!”

@speaks2nature: “Atlanta’s 2B for life 🔥”

@blaine_naturman32: “Best people known to mankind❤️”

@rickebj3: “Looks like an incredible trip! Enjoy the off-season!”

@gooddogs.and.greatoutdoors: “My favorite Brave in my home state! 🙌❤️😍”

Ozzie, Raymond Kerr and JR Ritchie were among the people to like her post.

Looking At Ozzie

Albies is coming off a season where he batted .237 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, 85 runs and four stolen bases in 162 games.

He made his fourth career MLB All-Star Game.

Albies wrote (via Instagram on October 8): “It’s hard to say goodbye to a season we poured so much into. But even though it didn’t end the way we wanted, what a ride it was. ❤️

Baseball is my life. It’s on my mind when I wake up and when I go to sleep, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Every day I get to put on this uniform and do what I love is a blessing. That will never change, and I’ll never take it for granted.

Over a long season, you experience so many highs and lows, and you learn how much it means to have people beside you through all of it. The way we pick each other up when things get tough means just as much as celebrating together when things go our way.

I’m grateful. For my teammates, for you, and for another year of playing the game I’ve loved since I was a little kid.

Thank you, Braves Country. Always giving you everything I’ve got. ❤️”