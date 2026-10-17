Boston Red Sox Urged To Part Ways With Struggling Free Agent Pitcher

When it comes to the Boston Red Sox and this offseason, there are questions surrounding the starting pitching staff. There are some free agents that Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has decisions to make about, either re-signing them or letting them walk.

The biggest name is Sonny Gray, who intends to pitch next season. There is a mutual option that needs to be decided on, and if declined, he can become a free agent after the World Series.

There is another pitcher who is set to become a free agent this winter, left-hander Patrick Sandoval. The two-year deal he signed in December of 2024 expires, and Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report urges Sandoval and the Red Sox to part ways.

Boston Red Sox and Patrick Sandoval Urged to Part Ways This Offseason

Sandoval’s journey over the last couple of years with Boston is something that was a success story. He suffered a torn UCL in June 2024. Sandoval then missed all of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He got back on the mound in the middle of the season in July. However, things didn’t go as planned for Sandoval or manager Chad Tracy.

In 15 games, 13 starts, Sandoval went just 1-7 with a 5.12 ERA in 70.1 innings. He finished with 73 strikeouts and a career-worst -1.6 WAR. Despite all of that, if he can return to his 2022 form with the Los Angeles Angels, then he is a low-risk, high-reward option for one team.

“Basically, there’s a reason Boston gave him a two-year, $18.25M deal, knowing there was a good chance he would miss the entirety of the first season of it,” wrote Miller. “Post-surgery, both his velocity and control were on par with what they used to be. He simply could not buy an out on balls in play, allowing 11.0 hits (but only 0.90 home runs) per nine innings pitched.”

That could scare some teams off. However, Sandoval drew a pair of comparisons from Miller that could be worth a risk on a one-year deal.

“If that worm turns and he benefits from some positive regression to the mean, this about-to-turn 30-year-old southpaw could be next year’s Michael Soroka or Foster Griffin, shining on a cheap one-year deal,” Miller added.

Patrick Sandoval Looking To Return to 2022 Form

Sandoval fell in the background four years ago in Southern California with the Angels. He went 6-9 in 27 starts with a 2.91 ERA. He was poised to be a breakout candidate before his injury sidelined him.

“Prior to the injury, Sandoval was a potential star in the making. 2022 was his best season, but he had a 3.53 ERA and an 8.8 K/9 from 2021-23. It just flew under the radar because the Angels were a sub-.500 mess despite being led by Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout,” Mille wrote.

Boston is expected to have a bit of a different look with their rotation next year. Garrett Crochet is expected back, and Payton Tolle is expected to take another step. Even if Gray comes back, there will be some decisions that still need to be made. It would be surprising if Sandoval is back. Parting ways might be best for both sides.