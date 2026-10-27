Red Sox Could Make ‘Sneaky Trade’ to Clear Out Infield Logjam

The Boston Red Sox have a talented roster that, thanks to injuries, should be much better in 2027.

However, that also brings logjams at numerous positions, including starting pitching. The infield is another one of these logjams.

While power was lacking in the Red Sox’s lineup during the 2026 season, they might move a significant power bat to clear out the roster a bit.

Curtis Mead appeared in just one game with Boston before a hit-by-pitch ended his season on his second plate appearance. Now, Chris Cotillo of MassLive says the Red Sox could do something unheard of by trading Mead to clear out space in the infield.

More On Mead

Despite the Red Sox only just acquiring Mead at the 2026 Trade Deadline, Craig Breslow could make a major move this offseason.

“Also, don’t count out [Curtis Mead] as a sneaky trade candidate considering the logjam,” Cotillo wrote. “The Red Sox might also want to move a depth option or two to clear the deck a bit.”

Mead has been a part of a few major trades throughout his career. In 2018, he signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia Phillies out of Australia. The Phillies traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays for perennial Cy Young contender Cristopher Sánchez in 2019.

He rose through the Rays’ ranks, making his MLB debut in 2023, but struggled that year and the next.

In 2025, the Rays traded Mead to the Chicago White Sox for starter Adrian Houser. Mead struggled with Chicago before they traded him to the Washington Nationals for prospect Boston Smith.

He hit 17 home runs with Washington in 87 games, posting an .852 OPS before the Nationals traded him to Boston for rookie starter Connelly Early.

Could Mead be part of yet another blockbuster deal and be traded for the fifth time in his young career?

Why Would the Boston Red Sox Trade Mead?

After fracturing his wrist in his first game with Boston, Mead should play a major role on this Red Sox team.

From an infield perspective, Boston currently has Mead, Willson Contreras, Caleb Durbin, Nick Sogard, Trevor Story, Andruw Monasterio and other depth pieces. That’s not even counting the No. 2 prospect in baseball, Franklin Arias.

That’s a pretty big logjam, but Mead should start at second base. If Arias is ready to make his debut in 2027, Story should be the one traded, not Mead.

To trade Mead away after shipping out a promising young starter in Early would be another trade failure for Breslow. Mead has plenty of control (not a free agent until after the 2030 season) and can provide pop that was otherwise missing from Boston’s lineup.

While Boston has plenty of depth at starting pitcher, why would you trade Early for someone who would play just one game? Early also only appeared in one game for Washington, pitching three shutout innings before an injury of his own.

Either way, Breslow would have to get a lot of value for a Mead trade to work in Boston’s favor.