Red Sox Predicted to Land Three-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Move

The Boston Red Sox fell short in their quest to win the World Series this season, falling to the New York Yankees in the wild-card series.

After a massive surge in the middle of the year, the Red Sox got into the playoffs, but the team was swept by their rivals. Boston couldn’t do much of anything against the Yankees, and it resulted in their postseason lives being cut short.

Now, as the team heads into the offseason, the front office has to address the inconsistent offense, giving this unit a better chance to win next season. Boston has to add more talent; otherwise, this team will likely have a similar result next year.

Red Sox Linked to Three-Time All-Star

One name that has been making waves around the Red Sox this offseason is veteran outfielder Randy Arozarena. Arozarena has spent the last few years with the Seattle Mariners, but he will be entering free agency this winter.

The veteran isn’t expected to return to Seattle, opening the door for a team like the Red Sox. Arozarena could solve a lot of problems for Boston, giving this team a legitimate bat for the future.

Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston linked Arozarena to Boston, giving the Red Sox another star for their lineup. The Red Sox could use the energy that the veteran brings, and he will be one of the bigger free agents this offseason.

“Arozarena is about to get paid coming off a career year with Seattle. If he can put up those numbers in a pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park, it’s easy to picture him being even better at Fenway. The former Tampa Bay Rays standout is also a proven postseason performer. He has notched 12 homers and a .946 OPS in 45 career playoff games. Arozarena would be a massive offensive upgrade for Boston, but he isn’t a perfect fit unless the existing outfield/DH logjam is cleared. Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, and Masataka Yoshida are still under contract for 2027,” Leger wrote.

With the Mariners this season, Arozarena hit .281 with 26 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .865. The slugger was one of the main threats in the Seattle lineup, giving the team a boost.

Arozarena could bring renewed energy to the Red Sox, something that was missing this past season. The veteran had an excellent year, and now he is likely to get paid heavily.

Will Red Sox Make a Splash This Offseason?

While Arozarena would be a strong fit for the Red Sox to consider, whether the team will open the checkbook remains to be seen. Boston has at times been stingy with spending to improve the team, and this offseason could see the same result play out.

Playing in Fenway could help Arozarena’s numbers grow even more, which could be good for all parties. Overall, the veteran makes a lot of sense for Boston, but it remains to be seen if the front office will make the move to sign him long-term.