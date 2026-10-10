Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Pitch Deals Jarren Duran for $66 Million All-Star

A new trade pitch published on Friday would see the Boston Red Sox finally unloading Jarren Duran, along with Trevor Story and teenage shortstop prospect Dorian Soto to obtain a two-time All-Star outfielder from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The swap clears Story’s remaining $25 million salary from Boston’s books but costs the Red Sox a controllable outfielder and their No. 10 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Does a single season of the 33-year-old Teoscar Hernandez justify the cost?

The trade proposal was published by a user of Baseball Trade Values, whose model rates the proposal as close to even, with Boston at minus-10.8 and Los Angeles at minus-8.3, according to the site’s trade summary.

Teoscar Hernandez Trade Value for Boston Red Sox

Both clubs land in negative territory because of the salaries attached to Hernandez and Story. Boston’s figure equals Hernandez’s own surplus value, built on an AFV of 6, a luxury-tax AAV of approximately $19.9 million in the final year of a $66 million contract, and one year of control.

Hernandez, 33, was born Oct. 15, 1992, in Cotui, Dominican Republic. He debuted with Houston in 2016, played for Toronto from 2017 through 2022, spent 2023 in Seattle and then joined the Dodgers. A two-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and Home Run Derby champion, he won World Series titles in 2024 and 2025 with Los Angeles.

His career line stands at .261/.318/.478 with 233 home runs and 725 RBI over 11 seasons. He hit .267/.334/.425 with 16 homers and 64 RBI in 125 games this year, good for 1.0 WAR and a 108 OPS+.

Hernandez signed a three-year, $66 million contract covering 2025 through 2027, according to the original MLB Trade Rumors report.

Los Angeles Dodgers Return for Teoscar Hernandez

Duran, 29, was born Sept. 5, 1996, in Corona, California. Boston drafted him in the seventh round in 2018 out of Long Beach State, and he debuted in 2021. He owns a .254/.314/.432 career line with 70 homers and 15.7 WAR.

He slipped to .207/.266/.361 with 20 homers, 21 steals and 0.4 WAR in 151 games this year. Duran took a salary of $7.75 million to avoid arbitration, according to an Associated Press report on Duran’s contract, and becomes eligible again in 2027 with free agency arriving in 2029.

Story, 33, was born Nov. 15, 1992, in Irving, Texas, and Colorado selected him in the first round in 2011. He is a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger with a .263/.325/.482 career line and 209 homers.

Boston signed him to a six-year, $140 million deal covering 2022 through 2027. Injuries limited him to 64 games and a .235/.271/.351 line this year, and he is owed $25 million in 2027, according to Spotrac‘s salary data for Story.

Soto, 18, a switch-hitting outfielder born Feb. 14, 2008, in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, signed with Boston in January 2025 for $1.4 million, the largest bonus in his class. He hit .307/.362/.428 in the Dominican Summer League that year and .212/.323/.263 in the Florida Complex League this season, according to Soto’s SoxProspects profile page.

Boston’s outfield already includes Roman Anthony, Gold Glove center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela and Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu, according to MLB.com‘s Red Sox offseason report.

The model values Soto at plus-11.2, Duran at plus-4.4, Story at minus-23.9 and Hernandez at minus-10.8. It gives the Dodgers a slight edge. As an outfield upgrade, the model judges the package an inefficient route to a better outfield. The Red Sox part with a prospect and a controllable outfielder to add a 33-year-old bat whose production has slipped, and the principal gain is relief from Story’s contract.