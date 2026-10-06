Red Sox Sonny Gray Investigated by MLB for Banned Substance

The Boston Red Sox were swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round in embarrassing fashion. A rotation that had been so good all season was exposed by an injured New York team, and a weak offense was exposed.

Sonny Gray was a big part of the Red Sox in-season turnaround. However, he was lifted after just 4.2 innings in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series after giving up two runs. The floodgates opened after that, and Boston lost.

However, there is an interesting caveat to this. Gray was investigated by MLB for allegedly using sticky stuff in his Game 2 start, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

What Did Boston Red Sox’ Sonny Gray Do?

Gray drew some attention on social media for appearing to have a sticky substance on his neck. MLB reportedly investigated this, but according to Cotillo, he should be fine.

“I’m told MLB looked into Sonny Gray potentially using sticky stuff in his Game 2 start in the Bronx last week — but he obviously passed in-game standard checks without penalty, which suggests he is in the clear,” Cotillo wrote. “Any discipline would likely have been levied by now anyway.”

Whether or not Gray used a sticky substance, that didn’t seem to affect Boston’s chances of winning. The Red Sox lost that game 9-2. While Gray didn’t address the substance on his neck during his postgame press conference, he was upset for other reasons.

Gray was pulled from his start at 70 pitches, and he was clearly not happy.

“I think I’m the best pitcher in the American League going through the order a third time,” Gray said. “I think that’s a fact. I would have liked to have been trusted in that moment. … I felt good. I felt crisp. I felt sharp. I think I got clipped for a solo home run and then some singles, but I felt like I stayed on the attack throughout. I’m frustrated, for sure. You know, not ready for it to end. A lot of emotions.”

Gray won’t face punishment for the alleged sticky stuff, but that start may have further ramifications.

What Does This Mean for Gray?

The three-time All-Star enjoyed a career renaissance, winning a league-high and career-high 18 games. He also pitched to a 2.72 ERA with 149 strikeouts in 169 innings. He was arguably Boston’s best starter in a deep rotation.

It was a great trade for Boston, who traded Richard Fitts and some minor leaguers for the veteran pitcher.

However, Gray is turning 37 years old at the beginning of November, with a team option looming. He has a $30 million option with a $10 million buyout. The Red Sox are increasingly likely to decline that option and try to negotiate a new contract with Gray.

However, after the quick hook he got in Game 2 and the subsequent reaction, it’s fair to wonder if Gray wants to come back to Boston.

This might be the question of the offseason for Boston as a lockout looms.