Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Responds to Sonny Gray Criticism

If the 2026 postseason was the first test for Chad Tracy as the full-time manager of the Boston Red Sox, he failed it. The Red Sox were eliminated by the New York Yankees in two games, and his decision-making was immediately and widely questioned.

Those questions didn’t just come from fans. Even Red Sox players, like starting pitcher Sonny Gray, wanted to make it clear they were upset.

Gray was pulled 4.2 innings into the game. At the time, he had only thrown 70 pitches and given up 1 earned run. There was some traffic, with runners on the corners, and it was the third time through the lineup. So, Tracy played it very safe and came with the quick hook.

“I’m the best pitcher in the American League third time through the order,” Gray said after being eliminated. “I think that’s a fact. I would have liked to have been trusted in that moment.”

That quick hook Tracy brought didn’t work. Erik Miller came into the game and quickly allowed another run in, which went on Gray’s ledger.

Worse, for many fans, Tracy seemed to make the same mistake twice. The night before, he pulled Payton Tolle after 4.2 innings for Miller. Miller immediately gave up a home run in that game. In both games, the bullpens allowed the floodgates to open.

Boston Red Sox Manager Chad Tracy Responded to Sonny Gray

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox held an end-of-season press conference. There, those comments that Sonny Gray made came up, with Chad Tracy clearing the air.

“I didn’t suspect most starters, especially in that case, that guys are going to be happy with being pulled,” Chad Tracy said. “So, I thought he answered the questions that were asked of him in a very professional manner, and yes, I have had a chance to talk to him. So, the relationship there is good.”

Ultimately, while the two were able to talk, they likely still don’t see eye-to-eye on the decision to pull him. Regardless, Tracy is confident that one decision doesn’t stunt a relationship with players.

“Do I think he was wanting to stay out there? Quite obviously. But five months of relationship building with players, I think there’s some things that get painted sometimes that stained it or ruined it. I have a very good working relationship with him, and have had numerous conversations with him throughout the course of the year. But, yeah, was able to talk to him,” Tracy said.

“It’s in a fine place, while also understanding his feelings on it.”

Sonny Gray’s Future With the Red Sox

2026 was the first season for Sonny Gray with the Red Sox. It very well could also be his only season in Boston.

Gray has a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season. That also comes with a $10 million buyout. It’s doubtful that the Red Sox would want him back at that price point, given his age. Gray, meanwhile, has also hinted at retirement, putting his future in baseball, let alone with the Red Sox, up in the air.

Emotions were running high following the postseason. That’s when Gray said, “I don’t know,” if he could see himself staying in Boston.

If Gray were to walk, it would be a massive loss for the Red Sox to overcome. In a rotation full of left-handed pitching, Gray was a veteran righty. He finished the season with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.148 WHIP in 169 innings. Even going into his age 37 season, that’s nothing to dismiss.