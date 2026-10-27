Chicago Cubs Linked to 2X All-Star Outfielder As Seiya Suzuki Replacement

If the Chicago Cubs do not want to re-sign outfielder Seiya Suzuki, or can’t put together a strong enough contract offer to their former Japanese slugger, the organization may look to the trade market for his replacement.

Should the Cubs consider making a move for Cleveland Guardians‘ outfielder Steven Kwan?

In a recent rumors piece by FanSided.com, the Chicago Cubs are named the best landing spot for Steven Kwan.

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Cubs Urged to Trade for Steven Kwan

In the early going of this MLB offseason, Steven Kwan has carried some trade rumors.

FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline wrote (about why Kwan is a good fit for Chicago):

“The Cubs can just double down on a strength with Steven Kwan. An outfield with Kwan and Pete Crow-Armstrong immediately becomes the best defensive outfield in MLB, bar none — behind the best defensive infield in baseball, bar none. The Cubs would preferably retain Seiya Suzuki or add another power bat, but run production was not an issue for Chicago last season. It was their abysmal pitching staff, which should improve by virtue of better injury luck and an increasingly desperate Jed Hoyer. In the meantime, Kwan can work counts, run the bases and help drive in runs with his extraordinarily refined plate approach.”

In 2026, Kwan batted .282 with an OPS+ of 110. The 29-year-old outfielder already has a strong list of MLB accolades, which includes two All-Star appearances and four Gold Gloves (potentially a fifth this season).

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Would Steven Kwan Trade Get Chicago Cubs Over Hump?

The Chicago Cubs have had some very talented rosters over the last few years, but considering the Milwaukee Brewers are about to win the World Series, the expectations are getting higher and higher on the North Side of Chicago.

As good as Seiya Suzuki has been for the Cubs’ everyday lineup in the past several seasons, perhaps the Cubs front office wants to try something new to try and get over the hump in the MLB playoffs.

Also, Suzuki is going to demand a large contract, while Steven Kwan still has one year left of team control with whichever MLB club he is a part of.

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