Chicago Cubs Make Heartfelt Post for Legendary Coach Mike Ditka After Sad News

On Friday, October 9, the city of Chicago lost one of the most legendary icons in all of sports when it was announced that Mike Ditka had passed away at the age of 86.

NFL.com wrote (about the sad Ditka news):

“A flat-topped freight train from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Mike Ditka became a Chicago sports icon. He was a tight end made of iron, a rumbling wrecking ball who cemented himself as one of the greatest at his position in NFL chronicle. Years later, he returned to the Second City as a coach; a slick-haired, thick-‘stached leader of men who was at the forefront of a 1985 Bears Super Bowl triumph that stands as one of the most heralded seasons in league history.”

Following the wake of the really sad news across the world of sports, the Chicago Cubs made a heartfelt post for coach Mike Ditka, who will always be revered in Chicago.

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Chicago Cubs Send Out Condolences to Coach Mike Ditka

The Chicago Cubs made the following post (about Mike Ditka):

“We join the Bears and the city of Chicago in remembering the legendary Mike Ditka. Thank you for the memories, Coach.”

@crawlyscubs wrote (about a Ditka memory at Wrigley Field):

“Mike Ditka was scheduled to sing the seventh inning stretch on July 5th, 1998. This was the year that Harry Caray died and the “guest conductor” was new at Wrigley Field. Ditka got stuck in traffic and was running late. By the time the top of the seventh ended, Ditka was still not there and Steve Stone and Chip Caray stalled for time. Finally Ditka busts into the press box, grabs the mic, and screams Take Me Out To The Ball Game in twenty two seconds! Organist Gary Pressy could barely keep up! The crowd roared with approval! R.I.P. Mike Ditka”

Here was the Chicago Bears X post:

A legendary coach and player, and an even more legendary person who had a profound impact on many whom he came across.

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More Reactions to Mike Ditka News

Once the very sad news broke on Friday afternoon, there has been an outpouring of heartwarming reactions to Mike Ditka’s passing.

Here are a handful from those who follow the NFL very closely:

@AdamSchefter: “NFL legend Mike Ditka, who revolutionized the tight end position before becoming the head coach of the world champion 1985 Bears and a towering figure in the city of Chicago, has passed away, his family announced. He was 86.”

@MySportsUpdate: “ #Lions HC Dan Campbell learned of Mike Ditka’s passing during his press conference and gave a raw, immediate reaction + sharing a personal story.”

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