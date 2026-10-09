New York Yankees 3-Year Player Makes Sudden Decision About Future

New York Yankees fans, do you remember the services of pitcher Ian Hamilton?

Well, after being let go by the Atlanta Braves this season, Hamilton is back on the market.

In November of 2025, after a three-year stint with the Yankees, Hamilton decided to test his luck in free agency, and he latched on with the Braves organization late last year.

Fast forward to the end of 2026, and his career is on a similar path.

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Ian Hamilton Elects MLB Free Agency Again…

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, pitcher Ian Hamilton is testing his luck again by electing free agency:

“RHP Ian Hamilton elected free agency.”

He was never cut by the Braves organization, but had been with the organization’s AAA affiliate, so Hamilton would like to see if he can latch onto another MLB organization on a Majors pact.

It’s entirely plausible that Hamilton decides to re-sign with the Braves, or perhaps the New York Yankees would look into inking him to another contract.

In 2026, Hamilton logged just 4.2 innings with the Braves, and he surrendered four earned runs in that span.

However, before his stint within the Braves organization, Hamilton had actually found some success as a reliever with the Yankees.

He spent three seasons in the Bronx from 2023 to 2025, and over 110 total games pitched (135.2 IP), Hamilton posted an ERA of 3.45 with 152 strikeouts.

In 58 innings with the Yankees in 2023, Hamilton boasted an ERA of 2.64.

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Taking a Quick Look at Ian Hamilton’s Career in Full

Ian Hamilton is an MLB veteran of seven big-league seasons, but his most productive years were undoubtedly with the New York Yankees.

He’s also pitched for the Braves (very briefly), Chicago White Sox, and Minnesota Twins.

Across 155 total IP in his career (135.2 with the Yankees), Hamilton carries an ERA of 3.72 with 165 strikeouts.

He debuted in 2018 and is a 31-year-old right-handed reliever.

It will be interesting to see how his free agency pans out once the market opens up.

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