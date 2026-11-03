Toronto Blue Jays 30-Year-Old Player Suddenly Elects MLB Free Agency

There has been a flurry of roster moves taking place across Major League Baseball this week, as MLB free agency is officially underway.

While there haven’t been any super notable signings, a lot of MLB players are deciding on their futures with their current organization, and the flip side is MLB organizations deciding on the players they want to keep on their 40-man roster.

For the Toronto Blue Jays, several players are now free agents, but recently, an unexpected player decided to elect MLB free agency on Monday (11/2).

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Blue Jays Pitcher Tanner Andrews Now an MLB Free Agent

According to the MiLB.com transactions tracker, Blue Jays pitcher Tanner Andrews has elected free agency after being cut from the Jays roster.

MiLB.com wrote (on 11/2):

“RHP Tanner Andrews elected free agency.”

Andrews, 30, made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in May of 2026.

He logged three total innings with the Jays and did not allow a run.

Across 44 AAA innings with the Buffalo Bisons, Andrews posted an ERA of 2.05 this season with 48 strikeouts and 12 saves.

His solid numbers in the minors, plus a few scoreless innings at the MLB level, mean Tanner Andrews should have no issues finding another job this offseason as an organizational depth piece.

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More on Tanner Andrews’ Professional Career

Andrew was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB draft.

Across eight seasons in the minors, he’s logged a 4.20 ERA over 353.2 IP with 19 saves and 369 strikeouts.

It’s been a good bounce back for Tanner Andrews, who played Indy ball in 2o25. He had a handful of stints at the AAA level before pitching with Buffalo in 2026, but had pretty ugly numbers, so he’s certainly reinvented something about his arsenal/mechanics.

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