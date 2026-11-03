14-Year MLB Player Quietly Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent

With MLB free agency officially underway, the Atlanta Braves have a plethora of decisions to make regarding who they will or won’t be retaining.

Because the free agency period has opened up in MLB, several players across the league have had to decide about their future within their current organization.

For the Braves, one player who recently made a notable decision about his MLB future was Sandy Leon, who has quietly elected to become a free agent.

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Sandy Leon Officially an MLB Free Agent

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Sandy Leon #9 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Per Sandy Leon’s MLB.com transaction tracker, he elected free agency on 11/2:

“C Sandy León elected free agency.

Leon, a 14-year MLB veteran, has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2026, Leon logged some time when both Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy were down with injuries.

Over 21 games and 44 total at-bats, Leon batted .091 with zero XBH and just 4 hits, which quickly resulted in him being demoted once Baldwin returned from the IL.

In 2025, his first season with Atlanta, Leon recorded just 12 at-bats (1 hit).

Now that he’s a free agent, any of the 30 MLB teams may sign him.

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Sandy Leon’s MLB Career at a Glance

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 13: Sandy León #9 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over parts of 14 MLB seasons, Sandy Leon has played with seven different organizations.

He made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2012.

Across 1605 career at-bats, Leon has a negative bWAR (-0.3), with 32 home runs, 152 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 54.

He’s never been a great hitter at the MLB level and has widely been regarded as a backup catcher over his professional career, but the fact he’s stuck around for 14 seasons is a testament to his serviceable ability behind the plate and ability to manage a pitching staff.

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