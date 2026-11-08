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6-Year MLB Pitcher Immediately Released By Detroit Tigers

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BOSTON, MA - APRIL 30: Pitcher Nick Sandlin #52 of the Cleveland Guardians walks off the mound as Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after his two-run home run during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on April 30, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers had an up-and-down 2026 season that saw them miss the MLB playoffs.

Despite a talented roster, they dealt with injuries (and made trades).

6-Year Pitcher Immediately Released By Tigers

GettyStarting pitcher Nick Sandlin #52 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals of game one of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on August 26, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

This week, a member of the Tigers’ organization became a free agent.

Nick Sandlin will be available to be signed by any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Nick Sandlin elected free agency.”

GettyNick Sandlin #52 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after giving up a hit to Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Sandlin did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Tigers.

He appeared in eight games for the Los Angeles Angels during the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on May 4): “Los Angeles Angels designated RHP Nick Sandlin for assignment.”

Looking At Sandlin

GettyNick Sandlin #52 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Sandlin was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

In 2022, Sandlin went 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 46 games.

GettyNick Sandlin #52 of the Cleveland Indians pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Progressive Field on June 14, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sandlin then spent one season with the Toronto Blue Jays (2025).

MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2024): “Cleveland Guardians traded 2B Andrés Giménez and RHP Nick Sandlin to Toronto Blue Jays for 1B Spencer Horwitz and OF Nick Mitchell.”

GettyNick Sandlin #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

It will be interesting to see where Sandlin lands before the 2027 season.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Tigers were the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record in 162 games.

They last reached the World Series during the 2012 season when Justin Verlander was in his first stint with the franchise.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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6-Year MLB Pitcher Immediately Released By Detroit Tigers

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