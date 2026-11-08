6-Year MLB Pitcher Immediately Released By Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers had an up-and-down 2026 season that saw them miss the MLB playoffs.

Despite a talented roster, they dealt with injuries (and made trades).

6-Year Pitcher Immediately Released By Tigers

This week, a member of the Tigers’ organization became a free agent.

Nick Sandlin will be available to be signed by any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Nick Sandlin elected free agency.”

Sandlin did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Tigers.

He appeared in eight games for the Los Angeles Angels during the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on May 4): “Los Angeles Angels designated RHP Nick Sandlin for assignment.”

Looking At Sandlin

Sandlin was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

In 2022, Sandlin went 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 46 games.

Sandlin then spent one season with the Toronto Blue Jays (2025).

MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2024): “Cleveland Guardians traded 2B Andrés Giménez and RHP Nick Sandlin to Toronto Blue Jays for 1B Spencer Horwitz and OF Nick Mitchell.”

It will be interesting to see where Sandlin lands before the 2027 season.

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers were the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record in 162 games.

They last reached the World Series during the 2012 season when Justin Verlander was in his first stint with the franchise.