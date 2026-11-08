6-Year MLB Pitcher Immediately Released By Detroit Tigers

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 30: Pitcher Nick Sandlin #52 of the Cleveland Guardians walks off the mound as Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after his two-run home run during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on April 30, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers had an up-and-down 2026 season that saw them miss the MLB playoffs.
Despite a talented roster, they dealt with injuries (and made trades).
6-Year Pitcher Immediately Released By Tigers
This week, a member of the Tigers’ organization became a free agent.
Nick Sandlin will be available to be signed by any team in the MLB.
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Nick Sandlin elected free agency.”
Sandlin did not appear in a game at the MLB level for the Tigers.
He appeared in eight games for the Los Angeles Angels during the 2026 season.
MLB.com wrote (on May 4): “Los Angeles Angels designated RHP Nick Sandlin for assignment.”
Looking At Sandlin
Sandlin was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.
In 2022, Sandlin went 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 46 games.
MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2024): “Cleveland Guardians traded 2B Andrés Giménez and RHP Nick Sandlin to Toronto Blue Jays for 1B Spencer Horwitz and OF Nick Mitchell.”
It will be interesting to see where Sandlin lands before the 2027 season.
Looking At The Tigers Right Now
The Tigers were the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record in 162 games.
They last reached the World Series during the 2012 season when Justin Verlander was in his first stint with the franchise.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Detroit Tigers had an up-and-down 2026 season that saw them miss the MLB playoffs.Despite a talented roster, they dealt with injuries (and made trades).6-Year Pitcher Immediately Released By TigersThis week, a member of the Tigers’ organization became a free agent.Nick Sandlin will be available to be signed by any team in the MLB.MLB.com wrote […]
6-Year MLB Pitcher Immediately Released By Detroit Tigers